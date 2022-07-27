45m ago

add bookmark

Babita Deokaran scandal: DA calls for suspension of Gauteng health dept CFO over 'dubious' payments

accreditation
News24 Investigations
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Babita Deokaran was a corruption whistleblower within the Gauteng Department of Health. She was assassinated in 2021.
Babita Deokaran was a corruption whistleblower within the Gauteng Department of Health. She was assassinated in 2021.
PHOTO: Facebook
  • The DA has called for the immediate suspension of Gauteng health department CFO Lerato Madyo.
  • This follows a News24 investigation, which revealed that Babita Deokaran flagged nearly R850m in suspicious transactions at Tembisa Hospital.
  • A payment to ANC Ekurhuleni treasurer Sello Sekhokho was one of the first to appear on her radar, three weeks before she was assassinated.

The DA in Gauteng has called for the immediate suspension of provincial health department CFO Lerato Madyo, following a News24 exposé which revealed that she had authorised "dubious" payments to a politically connected businessman.

SPECIAL PROJECT: SILENCED | Why Babita Deokaran was murdered

Gauteng DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom called for a thorough investigation, and for Madyo to be placed on leave.

"The massive scandal uncovered by the News24 investigation needs to be thoroughly investigated. This requires the first step of suspending Madyo so that evidence will not be tampered with," Bloom said.

News24 reported earlier that corruption whistleblower Babita Deokaran had tried to stop R100 million in "possibly fraudulent" payments and flagged other transactions valued at R850 million out of Tembisa Hospital. Three weeks before Deokaran was assassinated outside her home, she reported the anomalous spending to Madyo and called for a forensic investigation.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

According to a trove of 60 000 emails obtained by News24's investigations team, Madyo had overruled her and specifically insisted that Ekurhuleni ANC leader Sello Sekhokho be paid.

Sekhokho, through three little-known companies he controls, scored contracts valued at R2.3 million to provide medical supplies and equipment. He has denied wrongdoing.

Candlelight vigil for Babita Deokaran
Candlelight vigil for Babita Deokaran at the office of the Gauteng premier.

Instead of a forensic investigation, the health department embarked on a randomised compliance audit. Ten months since Deokaran's murder, her concerns about Tembisa Hospital have never been fully probed.

Sekhokho, through three little known companies he controls, scored contracts to provide medical supplies and equipment. He has denied wrongdoing.

"The investigation by News24 indicates that the total fishy payments by Tembisa Hospital could be as high as R850 million, and Deokaran was concerned for her life after uncovering them," Bloom said in a statement.

READ: SILENCED | Babita Deokaran tried to stop 'secret' Tembisa Hospital payments to ANC leader

"Lerato Madyo was the acting CFO last year and was recently appointed as permanent CFO despite a poor record with late payments to suppliers. I will be asking questions in the Gauteng Legislature about an apparent cover-up of the Tembisa Hospital payments, and what is being done to investigate their possible link to Deokaran's murder," he added.

On Monday, community activist Elias Muller wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling on him to authorise a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into the buying patterns of the hospital.

"Deokaran's reports should be used as a starting point for a detailed investigation, not the so-called broad audit that was done by the provincial Department of Health. She died doing the right thing for the country, even though she knew that she was putting her own life in danger. Even that did not make her to turn a blind eye into transactions that she believed needed to be properly scrutinised," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthbabita deokarangautengjohannesburgcrimecrime and courtscorruption
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
20% - 3135 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
59% - 9007 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3221 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.84
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.33
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.12
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.71
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,721.55
+0.2%
Silver
18.83
+1.1%
Palladium
2,032.61
+0.9%
Platinum
881.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
104.40
-0.7%
Top 40
62,109
+0.2%
All Share
68,555
+0.2%
Resource 10
61,849
+0.4%
Industrial 25
84,866
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,229
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo