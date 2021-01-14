Anti-Gang Unit head Andre Lincoln investigated for 'failing' to protect gunned down Kinnear

Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit commander Andre Lincoln is facing an internal police investigation.

The probe relates to his alleged failure to ensure that AGU detective Charl Kinnear was assigned protection after police discovered a potential plot to have him murdered.

Kinnear was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home two weeks after cops were tipped off that his phone was being tracked.

Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) head, Major-General Andre Lincoln, is facing an internal investigation for his alleged failure to ensure AGU detective Charl Kinnear had bodyguards after police were tipped off that there may be an attempt on his life.

Despite the forewarning, Kinnear was gunned down two weeks later by a yet unidentified triggerman while sitting alone in his car outside his home in Bishop Lavis on 18 September.

News24 previously reported that top police management had been warned before the murder that Kinnear's movements were being tracked using shadowy cellphone surveillance technology.

Now Lincoln, Kinnear's immediate commander, is in the firing line for allegedly failing to ensure the veteran detective had a protection detail.

A copy of the formal notice informing him of the investigation, obtained by News24, could see blame for the fact that Kinnear died with no protection, apportioned to Lincoln.

"You allegedly committed misconduct in that between 3 and 18 September [the period when police already knew Kinnear was being surveilled] you failed/omitted to deploy protection," it reads.

The second charge related to his alleged failure to inform the Western Cape police commissioner and the provincial crime intelligence head of the looming threat.

Lincoln would not be drawn to comment on Thursday.

Former rugby player Zane Kilian is alleged to have tracked AGU Detective Charl Kinnear's phone thousands of times before the officer was murdered. The police probe into his death has revealed that Kilian was not the only man surveilling Kinnear.https://t.co/eEQHVNcJD4 — News24 (@News24) January 9, 2021

Kinnear’s alleged tracker, Zane Kilian, who falsely claimed to be a debt collector and private investigator but was not registered as either, was arrested and charged in relation to the policeman’s murder.

Kilian is accused of using cellphone tracking software to illegally track Kinnear 2 442 times up until minutes before his death and has been held without bail for nearly four months.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: "It has never been our position to confirm investigations against any individuals where its public servants or private citizens."