16m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Further incidents of sabotage at Eskom power stations thwart efforts to halt load shedding

accreditation
Kyle Cowan
General view of Tutuka Power Station.
General view of Tutuka Power Station.
PHOTO: Deon Raath, Gallo Images/Rapport
  • Just a day after Eskom revealed two incidents of sabotage at Tutuka Power Station, further suspicious acts have occurred.
  • Copper wires and reactor earth bars were removed from three units at the Hendrina Power Station, leading to a failure to start up units in the early hours of Friday.
  • Incorrect oil was used on a unit at Duvha, causing further delays to return a unit to service that had been out of commission for longer than five months.

Two further suspicious incidents at Eskom power stations on Thursday and Friday, just a day after Eskom confirmed two acts of sabotage at its Tutuka Power Station, have increased fears that an orchestrated sabotage campaign is under way to prevent a halt to load shedding.

In the early hours of Friday, Eskom officials at Hendrina Power Station were unable to start up unit five and upon inspection found that during the night copper bars on the unit's generator had been removed, and reactor earth bars, had also been removed.

Units two and six suffered the same fate.

READ | 'Sabotage is real in Eskom' - someone with inside knowledge cut vital cable at Tutuka power station

Officials suspect theft, but it was unclear how any thief would be able to gain access to the Hendrina premises and have enough time to remove the cables and the reactor bars from three units.

In another incident, the incorrect oil was used for unit two at Duvha Power Station, meaning a further delay to returning the 570-megawatt unit to service.

Duvha unit two's return to service (RTS) date was nearly six months overdue, due to a series of apparent mistakes that kept delaying the completion of work at the power station.

Further mistakes

Other problems that had plagued repairs include valves being installed incorrectly, and further mistakes that had caused repeated delays.


Eskom group chief executive André de Ruyter confirmed the incidents on Friday.

He said:

We are investigating the incidents of sabotage at Tutuka, and other suspicious incidents at Hendrina and Duvha. It is important for the public to be aware that these incidents are the difference between Eskom being forced to institute load shedding and sufficient generation capacity existing to prevent this.

News24 reported on Thursday that a crucial power cable at Tutuka was cut. The cable was in a cable rack along with several others, which suffered no damage and delayed the power station from returning the station's unit five to service by several days, as it took time to find the cut cable.

Eskom also revealed in a statement on Thursday that a second incident had occurred at Tutuka, where a section of a control air pipeline was cut with a power tool, and a bend in the pipe removed.

The power utility said:

Eskom believes these are deliberate acts of sabotage by someone who had access to the site where only employees have access and knows the security features in the area quite well.

Eskom said this was the fifth incident of sabotage since March 2021, which had all been reported to police.

News24 reported in November 2021 that steel supports on a pylon near Lethabo Power Station had been cut just before evening peak, and the pylon had been toppled onto a back-up power line adjacent to the pylon - causing the power supply to the power station's overland conveyor to be cut off for hours, nearly causing an increase in load shedding to stage five.


Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, speaking during his presentation of the department's budget vote speech, also referenced the Hendrina incident.

"We need to combat corruption, disruption and indeed sabotage, whether from within state owned enterprises or from counter-revolutionary quarters and criminals outside SOEs. I was informed by the management of Eskom this morning that, yet another incident had taken place at the Hendrina Power Station, where an important cable which is required to start a unit that was undergoing repairs and synchronised with the rest of the system, was cut," Gordhan said.

Gordhan elaborated, saying that the flexible copper cables and reactor earth bars had been "stolen" by someone "obviously working within" the power station.

The minister said:

These are what engineers call single points of failure - in other words, if there is a problem with these bars and cables, you cannot connect this unit which is ready for connection to supply power, to the grid.

"These, among other revelations that have occurred over the past few days, the corruption with the supply of oil, a cable that was cut at another power station - these are all directly related to the load shedding we experience today, over and above other operational issues," he added.

Eskom was asked to provide further details, and this story will be updated once additional comment is received. 


Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomandre de ruyterpravin gordhansouth africaelectricitycrimeload sheddinginfrastructureservice delivery
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
48% - 290 votes
No
52% - 315 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.87
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.80
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,844.83
+0.1%
Silver
22.01
+0.4%
Palladium
2,021.37
+0.6%
Platinum
968.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
112.04
+2.6%
Top 40
61,815
+0.2%
All Share
68,416
+0.3%
Resource 10
73,522
+3.1%
Industrial 25
73,962
-2.4%
Financial 15
15,935
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo