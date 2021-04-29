BREAKING | Nafiz Modack arrested for alleged involvement in Kinnear slaying

Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was arrested in Cape Town on Thursday.

His arrest is alleged to be related to the murder of Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

Modack was taken into custody by members of the police's elite Special Task Force.

Two police sources, who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity, confirmed the alleged underworld don was arrested by members of the police’s Special Task Force alongside the Hawks.

It is believed the arrest of Modack - months in the offing - is related to the murder of Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

The Hawks had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publishing.

The move by the police comes nearly eight months after the veteran policeman was gunned down near his home in Bishop Lavis.

This is a developing story.