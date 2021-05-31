48m ago

BREAKING | Western Cape top cop Jeremy Vearey fired

Jeff Wicks
Jeremy Vearey has been fired.
Yunus Mohamed, Gallo Images, Die Son

Western Cape detectives head Major General Jeremy Vearey has been fired after being found guilty of misconduct for "disrespectful" social media posts, allegedly aimed at top cop Khehla Sitole.

Over three days between April and May, Vearey was subjected to an "expeditious" disciplinary process on misconduct charges for a raft of Facebook posts.

The police contended the posts, in which Vearey predominantly shared links to news articles about the disciplinary action against former Crime Intelligence boss Peter Jacobs, had been intended to harm Sitole's image.

Vearey, it is understood, denied impropriety, and said his social media activity was misinterpreted.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga - who chaired the disciplinary hearing - recommended that Vearey be dismissed. According to an internal police memorandum obtained by News24, Sitole effected the dismissal on Friday.

Several well-placed sources have confirmed the dismissal.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Read more on:
sapsjeremy veareykhehla sitolepeter jacobswestern capelabour acitonsocial networks
