1h ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape hospitals fill up again as Covid-19 resurgence takes hold

Kyle Cowan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A nurse performs a swab test for Covid-19.
A nurse performs a swab test for Covid-19.
Michele Spartari
  • An early outlier in the local Covid-19 epidemic, the Eastern Cape is seeing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths.
  • As of Thursday, 710 people were admitted to hospitals in the province - 45 in ICU and 52 on a ventilator - an increase of 226 admissions in the past week.
  • On average for the past seven days, cases in the province increased by 545 per day, the highest level of daily cases reported since August.

The number of cases and hospitalisations as a result of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape are seeing a resurgence after weeks of ongoing, but slow, transmission.

Official, reported data shows that in the month of October the province started seeing an upward trend in the number of cases and hospital admissions and early indications are clear that a long-warned "second wave" has arrived in the province.

It is widely expected that the severity of the resurgence should be less deadly than the initial surge of cases, but it remains unclear whether the outbreaks will be controlled in time.

As of Thursday, 710 people were admitted to 98 hospitals (public and private) in the province. This was the highest number of concurrent admissions the province had seen to date, according to available data.

Fifty-two of those people were on a ventilator and 45 were in ICU.

This, in comparison to the 484 people admitted last Friday, 30 October.

coronavirus

The number of reported Covid-1 hospital admissions in the Eastern Cape over time. (Graphic - News24 Covid-19 Dashboard)

According to data reported by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a total of 13 101 people had been admitted to a hospital in the province since the start of the local coronavirus epidemic.

3 471 of those patients died, while 8 844 were discharged.

The province reported a total of 3 813 Covid-19 deaths, and 90 919 recoveries.

Visit News24's Covid-19 Dashboard for the latest information on the coronavirus

News24 understands the majority of the new admissions are in hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City, including private and public hospitals. The capacity of these hospitals to handle the number of patients is unclear. 

In July, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the province's hospitals were "overwhelmed" and called for help from military doctors.

On Thursday, the national Department of Health reported 758 new Covid-19 cases - the highest single day case increase in the province since July.

The number of tests being conducted daily however, is unclear, as the department does not report daily testing totals by province.

Delays in the processing of test results and further delays in reporting means the official, reported data may lag by anywhere between five to 10 days. It is therefore likely that the actual situation in the Eastern Cape, particularly in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Buffalo City, may be worse or improved from the picture presented by the reported data. 

coronavirus

The number of reported Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape over time. (Graphic - News24 Covid-19 Dashboard)

This is a developing story.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Principal, deputy die of Covid-19 at Eastern Cape school
Ramaphosa's next 'family meeting' will be next week, says Minister Jackson Mthembu
'We need to speak honestly about incompetent state officials' - Prof Adam Habib
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capehealthcoronavirus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
28% - 3353 votes
Joe Biden
50% - 6008 votes
I don't care
22% - 2679 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

8h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.73
(-0.38)
ZAR/GBP
20.68
(-0.19)
ZAR/EUR
18.67
(-0.58)
ZAR/AUD
11.45
(-0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.49)
Gold
1951.94
(+0.37)
Silver
25.51
(+1.68)
Platinum
898.00
(+1.24)
Brent Crude
40.80
(-0.73)
Palladium
2377.01
(+1.34)
All Share
56043.20
(+1.48)
Top 40
51581.61
(+1.61)
Financial 15
10155.64
(+0.16)
Industrial 25
80184.37
(+2.48)
Resource 10
51126.35
(+0.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo