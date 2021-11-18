54m ago

add bookmark

Eskom war: Drones, canines and specialist services procured to crack down on Tutuka theft, corruption

accreditation
Azarrah Karrim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Drones, canines, specialist security services, intelligent cameras, recovery teams, forensic and criminal investigations will be set up at the Tutuka Power Station to counter a "syndicate" operating at the station.

At a presentation at Tutuka on Thursday, newly appointed power station manager Sello Mametja said 20 Eskom employees have been suspended, and three contractors have had their services terminated, while eight criminal cases have been opened, and two Eskom officials arrested.

The clean-up relates to missing spare parts at the power station valued at hundreds of millions of rands, as well as dodgy fuel oil procurement.

ALSO READ | Eskom sabotage claims: Bizarre tower collapse, while 3 units trip due to cord 'mishap'

"Eskom forensics have activated investigations for several cases of fraud, corruption and theft relating to spares and fuel oil procurement. Two arrests have been made and more are still coming," Mametja said.

Mametja said: 

A special investigating unit (not the SIU) has been set up through a special security company busy with investigations in fraud, corruption and theft at Tutuka and surrounding areas because there is basically a syndicate here which affects almost the entire Mpumalanga area.

According to Mametja, a special security company has been procured along with drones and canines to guard coal and ash conveyers.

Fuel oil reporting and accounting have also been put in place to track tankers. Tutuka receives about six tankers a day, compared to a previous number of 36 tankers daily.

Intelligent cameras were also in the process of being installed in red zone areas while procurement of fixed electrical compressors and terrace dam projects was in progress.

ALSO READ | Pieter du Toit: Sabotage and scapegoating - The assault on André de Ruyter and the escalating war over Eskom

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said suspended officials will undergo disciplinary hearings, the outcome of which will be determined soon.

Earlier this month, Eskom said two officials and a supplier had appeared at the Standerton Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga.

According to an Eskom statement:

All three suspects were charged with fraud, theft and corruption in a crime in which hundreds of millions of rands in goods and services have been paid by Eskom when such have not been delivered or rendered at the power station. The arrests followed months of internal investigative work by Eskom, in cooperation with the law enforcement agencies in Mpumalanga.

The Eskom employees were released on R5 000 bail each. Four other people are expected to be arrested.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload sheddingelectricitycrimecorruptionfraud
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 2133 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 369 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1036 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 1829 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.56
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.99
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.64
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.33
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,863.19
-0.2%
Silver
25.00
-0.3%
Palladium
2,170.60
-1.0%
Platinum
1,065.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
80.28
-2.6%
Top 40
64,117
-0.3%
All Share
70,673
-0.4%
Resource 10
64,500
-1.1%
Industrial 25
95,307
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,126
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo