Evidence mounts that SA's Covid-19 death toll is not accurate, could be double reported 20 000

"The weekly death reports have revealed a huge discrepancy between the country’s confirmed Covid-19 deaths and the number of excess natural deaths," Bradshaw said at the time.

That "huge discrepancy" is most apparent when weekly, reported Covid-19 deaths are compared with weekly excess deaths from natural causes.

The health department previously refused to acknowledge the official death toll is under-reported, instead pointing out that simply because the strong correlation existed, it did not mean it was true that a high proportion of excess deaths were Covid-19 deaths that were "missed".

The department told News24 last month that studies would need to be done to determine the proportion with any certainty. The department was asked whether its position remains the same, but had not responded at the time of writing. This graphic is a representation of the weekly natural deaths the BDRU/CARe team has reported. The black line, which peaks in July, represents the excess deaths, or deaths over and above expected deaths. Bradshaw and Professor Glenda Gray, the SAMRC’s chief executive, have for months made repeated calls for the departments of health and home affairs and Stats SA to fast-track the processing of death notifications, official letters that record a person’s date and cause of death. Stats SA is currently busy with 2018 death notifications. Researchers have explained there could be multiple causes for these "unexplained" 29 000 deaths, including what they term "collateral deaths" – which are deaths as a result of patients not being able to access healthcare due to health systems being repurposed to handle Covid-19 patients. READ | Hunting for SA’s uncounted Covid-19 toll: Scientists urge measures to probe 40 000 excess deaths While it is possible to show the correlation between excess deaths and confirmed cases, the confirmed cases are an unreliable metric to track the spread of Covid-19, due to changes in the availability and strategy of testing as well as the delays between a person being infected, obtaining a test, receiving the result and for that positive result to be first reported to the national health department and the time it takes the department to report those cases. A more reliable tracking method, according to multiple scientists interviewed by News24, is the proportion of tests that return with a positive result. South Africa has implemented a prioritised testing strategy, which means symptomatic patients who arrived at hospitals for care were prioritised. But testing numbers have remained relatively stable, at a daily average of between 17 000 to 20 000 tests on a week-by-week basis for several months. The following graph tracks the proportion of positive tests, as reported by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) against the natural excess deaths found by researchers. It is clear as more people tested positive – a strong indicator of a surging epidemic – the higher number of excess deaths would follow in the subsequent days.

In the latest mortality report, published on Wednesday, researchers pointed out that excess deaths had started increasing again in the Eastern Cape city of Nelson Mandela Bay. The estimated excess deaths in the metro, which is seeing a sharp spike in cases, rose by 200 deaths for the week ending 3 November compared with the previous week.

