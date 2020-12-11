Experts warn festive season travellers to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols amid second wave

Amid the announcement that South Africa has officially entered a second wave, experts have warned festive season travellers to take precautions.

One expert said he believed travel restrictions were necessary if the situation became worse.

Amid public complacency, they also warned there was still a 'long way to' before a vaccine takes effect.

Experts have advised festive season travellers to "stay in their bubbles" while practicing the same Covid-19 prevention measures they would at home, but warned that if they cannot be careful, they should stay at home amid a second wave of infections.

According to Professor Glenda Gray, the president of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and former member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC), travellers should take care, know who they were traveling with and to keep within their "bubbles".

"If you know your pod or your bubble, keep to that bubble and make sure everyone in that bubble understands that it's their responsibility to keep [it] infection free.

"You can go on holiday, you can travel if you're careful and if you implement the same things you'd be doing at home - limiting your social interactions not having huge family gatherings, having gatherings in the open […] Whether you're doing it at home or doing it on holiday, you should be doing the same thing," Gray said.

Amid a second wave of infections and complacency among the public, there is a fear the situation could get considerably worse in the new year.

The vice president of the SAMRC and current member of the MAC on Covid-19 vaccines, Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele agreed, saying if travellers could not exercise precaution, it would be better to stay at home.

"The festive season is an ideal situation [for the virus to spread] which will make matters worse, unfortunately," Mphahlele said.

He added, however, he believed a travel restriction should be implemented if the situation deteriorated.

Mphahlele said:

I think [travel restrictions] will go a long way to minimise the spread of the virus because the virus is taking advantage of our travel and our movement, that's how it is spreading, so if we can restrict that, clearly that will minimise the transmission but it will not stop the virus completely.

But Dr Jeremy Nel, another member of the MAC and head of infectious diseases at Helen Joseph Hospital, disagreed, saying he was not in favour of restricting travel across provinces.

A lockdown would not be the correct measure to fight the virus at this stage, the experts said, adding more targeted interventions were needed to address the cause of the increase and protect healthcare workers and hospital beds.

Lockdown?

On Wednesday evening, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced South Africa had entered its second wave of infections, saying the Cabinet would discuss measures and President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation soon.

At this stage, however, experts agreed a lockdown would not be appropriate.

According to Nel, the lockdown did not work the first time around but now, certain measures could be used to mitigate the spread of the virus.

"I don't think a hard lockdown worked the first time, since 30 to 40% of South Africans appear to have gotten infected during the first wave, and the economic and social costs were astounding.

He said:

[T]here are sensible things that can be done in a targeted fashion to help mitigate the second wave. These include encouraging mask use, social distancing, and focused bans on the situations and scenarios that cause most of the infections, such as clubs, bars, indoor dining at restaurants, religious gatherings and large congregations at public events.

"Much of the rest of the country's activities probably need to continue though, I think," Nel added.

At the same time, hospital beds needed to remain open for Covid-19 patients and healthcare workers should not be overworked through certain restriction which would limit drunk driving and alcohol abuse, according to Gray.

"A lockdown is not going to stop transmission - transmission will continue until we have a vaccine," she said.

Road to a vaccine

According to her, the true weapon against Covid-19 was the vaccine and the government should be discussing public-private partnerships to procure it.

"Public private partnerships can support vaccine access for South Africa and if the public sector had to be responsible for vaccinating 20% of the population using the lowest-priced vaccines, it would still be less than what one day of Level 5 lockdown cost South Africa," Gray said.

She added discussions with various sectors, including the taxi industry, teachers' unions, medical aids and labour should be happening to bring the vaccine into the country.

"One should see this as a priority objective in the fight against Covid-19. If vaccine access and deployment is not one of your prime objectives at this stage it should become one," Gray said.

Amid complacency among the public in practicing Covid-19 prevention measures, Mphahele said even if South Africa did procure a vaccine, it would still not be the time to relax.

"The vaccine is part of the solution, but for the year 2021 we shouldn't expect too much from the vaccine because only a small proportion of people will receive [it] and that means it's not going to have that huge impact in terms of herd immunity or population immunity. That can probably start to happen maybe the last quarter of the year."

He added that as soon as mass rollouts started, the country would see an impact - but that would be a process.

"For the early rollout of the vaccine, the way we should treat is that with or without the vaccine we still have a long way to go with Covid-19, so we still need to practice all kinds of precautions."

Nel echoed these sentiments, saying South Africa was a middle-income country in financial distress and "it is unlikely that South Africa will be in a position to procure and roll out a vaccine to enough South Africans to have much of an impact for the next six to nine months".

"A vaccine is an absolutely crucial thing to get right, but South Africa has many months to go before that is a reality," Nel said.

