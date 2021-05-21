52m ago

add bookmark

Former Crime Intelligence chief Peter Jacobs bests Sitole in court, again

Jeff Wicks
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Peter Jacobs.
Peter Jacobs.
Jan Gerber/News24
  • Former Crime Intelligence head Peter Jacobs has notched up another court victory against National Commissioner Khehla Sitole.
  • Jacobs faced disciplinary action for his alleged failure to act on warnings that Charl Kinnear's life was in danger.
  • On Tuesday, the Johannesburg Labour court interdicted the police from moving forward with the process.

Former Crime Intelligence boss Peter Jacobs has chalked up another court victory against top cop Khehla Sitole, this time with an interdict which bars the police from concluding disciplinary action related to the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

Labour Court Judge Edwin Tlhotlhalemaje handed down the order in chambers on Tuesday, after lawyers for both reached common ground.

Peter Jacobs
A Labour Court order in favour of former CI boss Peter Jacobs
SUPPLIED

Jacobs, ousted from his seat as spy chief in March, faced an expeditious disciplinary inquiry on misconduct charges earlier this month.

This for his alleged failure to act on a warning that underworld actors illegally tracked Kinnear’s phone and his life was in danger, two weeks before he was murdered in September last year.

"My troubles with the SAPS began shortly after making protected disclosures to Deputy National Commissioner [Francinah] Vuma. Ever since then, I have been suspended, faced two disciplinary hearings, and been demoted from my post," he added.

Jacobs maintained he was persecuted for whistleblowing.

He contended that he was on leave when he received the warning about Kinnear and could not be held responsible.

News24 previously reported that on 4 September last year, an informant warned police that Zane Kilian – who worked as a debt collector and private investigator while registered as neither – had been conducting illegal surveillance on Kinnear and his team members using shadowy cellphone tracking technology.

READ | Top cops ‘knew Kinnear’s phone was being tracked’ two weeks before his murder

By 7 September, a report centred on Kilian’s surveillance had reached Lincoln, Jacobs, and Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya. Despite the early herald, the spying continued unabated.

Kinnear – without protection – would eventually be killed.

In March, Jacobs successfully stayed a similar disciplinary process against him for a PPE procurement scandal, holding he was being hounded out on trumped-up charges for exposing criminality that had crept into police ranks.

"The allegations regarding the irregular use of the Secret Service Account to purchase PPE for Crime Intelligence were baseless … [and] these new charges related to the assassination of Kinnear are plainly retaliatory," he said in his papers.

The Labour court originally interdicted Sitole and the police from "proceeding or instituting any internal disciplinary enquiry" and ordered that the matter is arbitrated by the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC).

The latest order in Jacobs’ favour follows suit.

It is likely that the SSSBC will now hear both matters.

Do you have a tipoff for our investigations unit? Send an email to tips@24.com

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
khehla sitholepeter jacobscourts
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2186 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
19% - 8445 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
76% - 34577 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.94
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.99
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.78
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,873.19
-0.2%
Silver
27.41
-1.3%
Palladium
2,783.00
-2.6%
Platinum
1,177.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
65.11
-2.3%
Top 40
60,175
+0.2%
All Share
66,209
+0.1%
Resource 10
67,059
-0.7%
Industrial 25
84,110
+0.5%
Financial 15
12,840
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo