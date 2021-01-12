49m ago

'I let our country down,' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim on SA's Covid-19 vaccine race - report

Azarrah Karrim
  • Speaking to SAfm on Tuesday, government scientific advisor, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, told Stephen Grootes he feels he has "let our country down".
  • He explained this was because South Africa should have joined the vaccine race back in July.
  • Abdool Karim said there was an opportunity to create infrastructure and development capacity to manufacture a vaccine in South Africa, which was missed.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) and foremost scientific advisor to government, says he believes he "let our country down" in the race for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking to SAFM's Stephen Grootes on Tuesday, Karim sounded defeated when he confessed his own failures, saying they should have joined the race back in July by setting up manufacturing capability for a vaccine in South Africa.

"The biggest flaw was my own failure; I feel I let my country down in not taking up the discussion I had with [former interim executive director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases] Lynn Morris back in June," Abdool Karim told Grootes.

He explained that he and Morris discussed making "chicken coronavirus vaccines" in South Africa which he said was a good idea, but not viable.

"Even if you make the vaccine, we don't really have a facility to manufacture it; we don't really have a human facility to make vaccines in this country," Abdool Karim said.

Looking back, he added, "I think we should have joined the race at that stage back in July or so".

He said while South Africa probably would not have had a vaccine by now, it would have been an opportunity to create the infrastructure, research and development capacity to manufacture vaccines.

"Even if it wouldn't have helped us in the epidemic, it was going to be an essential part of what we need to do in the next one.

"I feel I let the team down a bit. I should have been more forceful and should have raised money and helped them set it up and do it. I didn't at the time - I think because of the bandwidth of trying to do too many other things - but I think it was a lesson for all of us," Abdool Karim said.

