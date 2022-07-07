JULY UNREST | One year on, SA still doesn't know who masterminded the chaos

A total of 354 deaths, R50 billion in damages, 150 000 jobs lost, and zero convictions.



The hope of justice for the families who lost loved ones in the riots that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year has seemingly slipped out of reach, as cases go cold and prominent instigators remain untouched.

One year ago, former president Jacob Zuma handed himself over for imprisonment after being found guilty of contempt of court for refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Zuma's incarceration at Estcourt Prison set in motion a series of destructive, coordinated events that threatened to rip South Africa apart. Despite the names of prominent politicians and intelligence operatives being mentioned in law enforcement circles, South Africans are none the wiser about who exactly masterminded the eight days of mayhem that threatened the country's stability.

As crime scenes decay, witnesses disappear and evidence vanishes, the truth slips out of reach.

SPECIAL PROJECT | One year later: No justice after July unrest that shook SA

News24 spent two months identifying some of the people who died in the unrest, collating a list of 72 names of victims who died in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng – names which have previously not been made public.

We spoke to ward councillors, political party members, community activists, government, and provincial departments to assess the progress of reparations for those who suffered, and to remember those who lost their lives in one of South Africa's darkest weeks.

Of the 72 names News24 collated, we spoke to 31 families for an update on their cases. While five people declined to comment, only three said they were informed that police had made arrests, while two did not wish to comment. The dismal progress towards accountability has left families with a grim outlook, that "police are failing us".

Masterminds at large

News24 previously reported that a treason investigation had been launched into several high-profile ANC politicians and business people, but for arrests to go ahead, they would need support from the president. One year later, nobody has been arrested for what President Cyril Ramaphosa called a "failed insurrection".

Suspects like Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of the former president who celebrated and encouraged acts of violence on Twitter, and former senior State Security Agency (SSA) official and Zuma loyalist Thulani Dlomo, who was identified by the state as a prime suspect following the unrest, have yet to be arrested. Dlomo has denied masterminding the violence.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) did not respond to detailed questions about the lack of arrests of the masterminds and prominent instigators.

At the height of the unrest, Police Minister Bheki Cele famously announced that 12 high-profile instigators were identified as the masterminds. He later told the South African Human Rights Commission that the list, which came from a member of the public, could not be verified.

Last month, Cele said 36 suspects had been arrested for their alleged roles in the murder of 35 people, while 19 instigators were arrested to date.

"In responding decisively to the July unrest, a total of 19 instigators of violence were arrested, including those who meted untold brutality out to another race group, under the [guise] of defending their community and property during the unrest," Cele said.

These include an obscure ANC councillor from Gauteng's West Rand Clarence Tabane, former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu, and former Fees Must Fall leader and EFF supporter and convict Bonginkosi Khanyile.

News24 Kayleen Morgan, News24

Tabane's trial was postponed in October last year, Mchunu's trial is set to go ahead in October, while Khanyile's will begin in August.

Those arrested include: - Orifile Oratile Sedika - Crispin Bethwell Sibongiseni Sikhakhane - Themba Mnisi - Motsamai Phenias Letsoalo - Bonginkosi Khanyile - Mdumiseni Zuma - Zamaswazi Zinhile Majozi - Joe Bernington Mabaso - Mboneni Clarence Tabane - Brian Ngizwe Mchunu - Bruce Nimmerhoudt - Sibusiso Mavuso - Sabelo Msomi - Ike Thamsanqa Khumalo - Solani Silawule - SD Nhlapo - DS Weyi - CS Zondo - M Mahlangu





In Gauteng, 10 of these alleged instigators appeared in court while cases against three of them were later withdrawn, according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Louw.

An expert panel, convened by Ramaphosa and chaired by Professor Sandy Africa to conduct a critical review of the July violence, raised concern that "none of the organisers or real instigators of the violence" had been arrested.

"If there is such intelligence that has been shared by the intelligence services, the president should address any systemic weaknesses that may have caused such intelligence to escape his review. If the president has received intelligence about the instigators, the question would be why he has not assured the nation that the government will act on this matter.

"Consequently, to establish trust, the president must inform the public if he is on top of the situation and what they can expect with holding any culprits responsible for the violence and looting. In times of crisis, more than at any other time, the president must lead government in communicating a single, clear message about what is happening, why it is happening, and what the government is doing to address the matter," the panel stated.

In their report, they found that a lack of cooperation between government departments and a disorganised response to the unrest brought the violent instability to the country.

Differing ideas among government officials as to what happened during the unrest, the failure of relevant institutions to conduct timely risk assessments, a significant intelligence failure to anticipate, prevent, coordinate and respond to the violence, and deep divisions in government and the ANC all contributed to the failed insurrection.

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

According to the report, there were multiple intelligence breakdowns leading up to the unrest, and no intelligence structure was able to forewarn about the violence that would ensue. At the same time, the authorities were hesitant to overstep their mandate, mindful of interfering in the political realm.

Ironically, the report resulted in a public spat between former minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo – who has since left government for the World Bank – and Cele over whether the police were provided with intelligence about the unrest. At the time, Dlodlo was adamant that the SSA had produced 14 alerts regarding plans to destabilise parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, but it was on the police to act.

Justice slips away

The tragedy which ensued during the unrest still haunts the grieving families one year later, and very few have seen justice for their loved ones who were killed."The police are failing us at the moment," Simon Ramapuputla from Alexandra, Johannesburg, told News24.

Ramapuputla lost his 38-year-old nephew, Sello Cedric Ramapuputla, who was shot in Alexandra on 12 July 2021 when he went to investigate the looting taking place near his home. His uncle spent weeks looking for Sello, only to find him in a mortuary.

AFP Phill Magakoe / AFP

While Ramapuputla opened a case with the police, he still has no answers as to how his nephew died.

"We could not get any feedback about what happened. They said they were still investigating, and they would call me, but up until now we have not received any call or anything," Ramapuputla said.

"There is so much poverty in Alex, and unemployment. When the unrest was happening, there were no police who stopped people looting because there were too many of them. I think they overpowered the police.

"So many people lost jobs during the unrest, and businesses did not recover… I don't think government has done much. I will say they've done nothing; 350 people passed away. We never had anybody from government saying they investigated [how people were killed]," he said.

According to the NPA, only three cases relating to the deaths of 350 people who died in the riots have progressed to court – all in KwaZulu-Natal. In Gauteng, none have been enrolled for prosecution.

News24 reached out to the SAPS for more comprehensive statistics on arrests relating to the unrest, but they refused to divulge this information, saying it could jeopardise investigations. When asked to explain how statistics could hinder investigations, the SAPS did not provide a clear response.

"We have a primary responsibility to protect the integrity of police investigations, especially those that are still running as in this instance; and this is always done in the best interest of justice and more importantly, the victims of crime.

"We cannot and in fact are not at liberty to give updates on each stage of an investigation, and unfortunately this at times means not publicly sharing details such as the statistics you requested."





Zama Nguse, 31, spoke to News24 from her home in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg. Nguse lost her 17-year-old nephew, Sbahle, on Sunday, 12 July 2021 when violence ripped through the informal settlement of Khan Road.

"We are still devastated. We need a proper update regarding his case because currently no one is updating us about the developments... in the case or when the suspects will appear before a judge. As a family, we're just confused," Nguse said.

Twitter PHOTO: SAHRC via Twitter

Residents of the Khan Road informal settlement – which is surrounded by a built-up predominantly Indian residential area – told News24 that Indian residents surrounded their shacks, indiscriminately opened fire on innocent occupants, and threw petrol bombs into the area. The entire settlement was burned down, including Nguse and her sister's home. A local NGO got involved to help rebuild.

"I want to see justice being served for Sbahle's life, nothing else but justice. I know that won't bring him back to life, but we still want justice for his life.

"I don't want to lie, the police officers we have here are not helping us with anything," she said.

Time erodes

Lizette Lancaster, a criminologist and head of the Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub of the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), said the issue was more systemic. The detection rate of murders – the discovery of the crime and the identification of a suspect – has drastically decreased in recent years, adding more trauma to families trying to heal.

Added to this, the chaos of that week in July makes investigations and prosecutions difficult.

Gallo Images (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

"In 2011-'12 – sort of the peak glory of the police – the detection rate for murder was at 31%. So, basically a third of murders were, what they define as detected – not necessarily an arrest, but that they know who the suspect is. By 2020-'21, this figure has halved to 15.37%," Lancaster said.

"It is absolutely important that we understand what happened during those days, who was responsible for these deaths, under which circumstances it happened, and who it happened to, because only then can we put practices and operational guidelines in place to make sure that this doesn't happen again.

"Yet, the extremely low number of prosecutions of both instigators and those accused of murder during the unrest has left the country uncertain about what really happened.

"Given the circumstances, often witnesses are reluctant to come forward or are difficult to trace. What happened in these cases happened in instances of chaos, so it is difficult to get the whole picture," Lancaster said

With the passage of time comes decay – evidence is lost and cases compromised."[Time] substantially contributes to the lack of preservation of the crime scene, substantially contributes to perpetrators being detected and arrested, simply because scenes become contaminated, the true version of events are not as evident any longer, and crucial evidence from the crime scene, like bullet casings and such, may become lost," Lancaster said.