43m ago

add bookmark

Gordhan sends SOS to trade union Solidarity, accepts offer to help Eskom with critical skills

accreditation
Kyle Cowan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pravin Gordhan
Pravin Gordhan
PHOTO: Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images via Getty Im
  • A skills crunch at Eskom finally sees government accept help from trade union, Solidarity.
  • The union has been vocal for more than a decade about the loss of critical skills at Eskom, some linked to "aggressive" affirmative action targets.
  • The union has a list of more than 1 000 skilled persons who are willing to assist, which it will whittle down to 100 of the best.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has asked trade union Solidarity to provide a list of people with the necessary technical skills to help government address the skills crisis at Eskom.

On 14 July, Gordhan wrote to the managing director of Solidarity, Dirk Hermann, to thank the trade union for its offer in May this year to mobilise critical skills.

READ | Eskom's Koeberg nightmare: Bosses on warpath over 'out of control' R20bn nuclear plant upgrade project

The minister informed Hermann that Eskom required power station engineers - including mechanical, nuclear, electrical, system and maintenance skills, as well as senior artisans and plant operators for coal and nuclear power stations.

Gordhan wrote:

Due to the urgency of assistance required from Eskom, can you kindly provide the list of names of engineers and technical experts that can be deployed to Eskom to address the generation performance challenges facing the company.

He was responding to a letter from Hermann, dated 25 May this year, sent to Gordhan shortly after his budget vote speech in Parliament. Gordhan had indicated that Eskom lacked engineering and technical skills.

"Since 2000, Eskom has implemented a radical transformation programme to accelerate the transformation process at the state-owned enterprise at a cost of approximately R1.8 billion, while this programme has in fact reduced Eskom’s engineering and technical skills base," Hermann wrote.

Solidarity had previously offered to assist government in redeploying skilled and experienced engineers, and in the past, set up a skills database for its members and others to register their experience and qualifications.


In 2019, the union provided Gordhan with a list of 705 names - consisting of individuals holding a cumulative 731 accredited qualifications, with a combined work experience of more than 500 years - but nothing happened. A total of 30% of the names were engineers, 50% were specialised and skilled artisans, and a further 20% had general skills.

"We cannot discuss the current Eskom skills crisis without looking at the historic context. Eskom was reckless in the implementation of a transformation programme and, since 2000, they offered packages to skilled Eskom workers to make space, in today’s money approximately R1.8 billion was paid out," Hermann told News24 on Wednesday.

"The loss of skills also led to a loss of institutional knowledge – and it was just too much, too fast. Even as recently as 2017, Eskom had made provision in its affirmative action plans to get rid of another 1 700 engineers and artisans. The role of an aggressive racial transformation programme in the current skills crisis, which encompasses the current load shedding crisis, cannot therefore be denied," he added.

Between May and July, Hermann said, Solidarity added another 450 names to its 2019 list, after calling for people to put their names forward. The trade union said it would now set up a panel and whittle down the 1 100-plus list to the top 100 people - the best of the best.

He said:

We will look at people with decades of experiences, often with more than one qualification - those with the most sought-after skills available in the country. These top 100 change agents will have the ability to make tangible contributions to turn Eskom around.

"The question is, if the political will truly exists from government and Eskom to accept these individuals with open arms, and to give them the opportunity to help turn it around?

"We have a lot of appreciation for the fact that these people who have indicated their willingness to assist are not bitter about the past and how recklessly skills were dealt with according to racial ideologies. These are people putting up their hands with positive intentions, to say, here we are, we are ready to help solve the crisis," Hermann said.

Solidarity said it would wait another week or so to allow more time for those with skills and experience to add their names to the list.

News24 has asked Gordhan’s office to confirm whether he has written to any other trade unions or professional bodies, and this story will be updated when a response is received. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
solidarityeskompravin gordhansouth africaload sheddingservice deliveryelectricity
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2200 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 6268 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 2263 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.07
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.44
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.40
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.78
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,707.54
-0.2%
Silver
18.77
+0.1%
Palladium
1,867.00
-0.8%
Platinum
875.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
107.35
+1.0%
Top 40
61,201
-0.5%
All Share
67,487
-0.4%
Resource 10
59,484
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,664
-0.8%
Financial 15
14,990
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo