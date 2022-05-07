Russian actress goes to ground after 'bogus' asylum claim to attend billionaire's Cape Town party

- A lavish party for billionaire Rob Hersov in Cape Town attracted a Russian oligarch and business moguls from around the world.
- The party has made headlines for the apparent political interference that came to bear on immigration officials when one guest, an actress, tried to enter the country without a visa.
- Ieva Andrejevaite then applied for asylum after a minister's personal assistant allegedly failed to convince immigration staff to bend the rules.
A Russian-born Lithuanian actress, Ieva Andrejevaite, who allegedly filed a bogus asylum claim in order to attend the lavish three-day birthday party of billionaire Rob Hersov, has apparently gone to ground.
News24 has made repeated attempts to obtain comment from her attorney, Dale Smiedt, without success, and it appears that she has yet to report to one of five refugee reception centres, as required by law.
Andrejevaite was denied entry into the country after arriving on a private jet owned by Russian oligarch Len Blavatnik at Cape Town International Airport, without a visa.
She then claimed asylum and was allowed entry, News24 reported on Wednesday. It is understood that she lives in London.
Blavatnik's plane was ferrying a number of people to Cape Town for a three-day party thrown by controversial billionaire Rob Hersov, heir to mining magnate Basil Hersov, and his wife, Kate.
According to Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza, Andrejevaite was allowed entry after being issued with a section 23 permit, which allows asylum seekers five days to report to a refugee reception office. There are five refugee reception offices in the country – in Musina, Pretoria, Cape Town, Gqeberha and Durban.
Qoza was not able to immediately confirm that Andrejevaite had yet done so. However, News24 was able to confirm that she had not left in Blavatnik's Boeing 777, which departed on Sunday night.
News24 also attempted to speak to Andrejevaite's agent in Moscow, but after a brief telephone conversation, texts seeking information were read but not responded to.
According to a source with first-hand knowledge of the events, a minister's personal assistant attempted to convince immigration officials to find a way to assist her, and instructed them to call Home Affairs Director-General Livhuwani Makhode.
The source was not immediately able to confirm the identity of the person who had claimed to be working for the minister, but claimed that immigration officials refused to call Makhode and deviate from lawful immigration processes, which was later confirmed by the department.
The minister, who is not being named as News24 has not been able to independently verify the claims, denied that any of their staff had been instructed to make such a call.
Makhode read but did not respond to questions seeking to confirm whether he had been contacted.
Blavatnik, a Russian oligarch who has, according to the New York magazine undertaken serious effort over many years to dilute his reputation as an oligarch and apparently takes umbrage at being called an oligarch, was invited to a three-day party to celebrate the birthdays of Hersov and his wife.
Considered the richest man in Britain, Blavatnik made his fortune after the collapse of the Soviet Union. According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, the Ukrainian-born businessman, who is now a citizen of the US and the UK, invested heavily in energy and aluminium.
He is known to be close to Viktor Vekselberg, another oligarch who News24 previously reported had substantial interests in manganese mining in South Africa.
The party, dubbed the "Hersov 100" (because it was Rob's 60th and Kate's 40th birthdays), included live entertainment by well-known music acts, such as GoodLuck, and was apparently hosted at various locations in Cape Town, including The Lookout at the V&A Waterfront.
Videos and images of the celebrations, shared on WhatsApp with News24 reporters, showed that the event was lively, with ample booze and, according to one attendee, a high level of "inappropriate behaviour".
News24 was not able to independently verify whether Blavatnik or Andrejevaite attended. However, his name appears on a guest list of 100 people headlined "get to know our VIPs", and the pair arrived on a plane owned by the billionaire.
The list stated that Blavatnik was an "HBS buddy of Rob, demonic ping pong player, operates the H-100 AirTaxi service and owns a few tiny music companies, etc". HBS is a reference to Harvard Business School.
The other VIPs included Mmusi Maimane, former DA leader, described on the list as a "political rockstar in SA, has the right vision and values and leading the charge to turn SA around. Could go all the way," which is believed to be a reference to Maimane's presidential ambitions.
Maimane confirmed that he attended the event and added that Hersov was not a funder of his organisation One South Africa Movement.
Gayton McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance, is described on the VIP list as the "newest political rockstar in SA, massive grin and quickly becoming the political kingmaker here, watch this great man".
Christo Wiese is described as "South Africa's most charming and polite and welcoming billionaire, who took hits and never blinked. True Afrikaner royalty".
Wiese confirmed that he attended the main party at The Lookout on Saturday evening. He described the event as a great party, beautifully done with many interesting international guests in attendance.
Other guests included Gareth Cliff, "SA's most famous talk show host, shares political and ideological values with Rob and Kate, nemesis of the left".
Cliff confirmed that he attended the party but would not go into details.
"Normally when I am invited to someone's birthday, it's no one else's bloody business, so if you don't mind, I'd like to keep it that way," Cliff said.
Former Springbok rugby player Schalk Brits and businessman Gavin Varejes, known for his relationship with the late corrupt police chief Jackie Selebi, also made the VIP list, along with a host of others, including European investors, UK-based business moguls and American businessmen.
Brits declined to comment.
A video shows the theme of one leg of the party was "Sex, Drugs and Rock 'n Roll".
Last year, Hersov made headlines for his criticism of the ANC and economic development policies, prompting Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to say that his statements were a wake-up call for the ANC.
Hersov also said that if former president Nelson Mandela had been alive today, he would have voted for the DA.
Rob Hersov is the grandson of Bob Hersov, the founder of AngloVaal, which was once one of the largest mining companies in the country, and the son of Basil Hersov, who ran AngloVaal between 1973 and 2001. Rob has spent more than three decades in the UK and Europe and returned to South Africa recently.
He is a proponent of independence for the Western Cape and a developer of the Cape Winelands Airport with business partner Nick Ferguson, who was also on the guest list.
According to reports, Hersov and Ferguson plan to develop an airport similar to Lanseria in Gauteng in the Cape winelands.
Hersov was emailed and texted questions over the incident but did not respond. He also did not return calls from News24 reporters.