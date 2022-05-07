Russian actress goes to ground after 'bogus' asylum claim to attend billionaire's Cape Town party

According to a source with first-hand knowledge of the events, a minister's personal assistant attempted to convince immigration officials to find a way to assist her, and instructed them to call Home Affairs Director-General Livhuwani Makhode.

The source was not immediately able to confirm the identity of the person who had claimed to be working for the minister, but claimed that immigration officials refused to call Makhode and deviate from lawful immigration processes, which was later confirmed by the department.

The minister, who is not being named as News24 has not been able to independently verify the claims, denied that any of their staff had been instructed to make such a call.

Makhode read but did not respond to questions seeking to confirm whether he had been contacted.

Blavatnik, a Russian oligarch who has, according to the New York magazine undertaken serious effort over many years to dilute his reputation as an oligarch and apparently takes umbrage at being called an oligarch, was invited to a three-day party to celebrate the birthdays of Hersov and his wife.

