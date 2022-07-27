SILENCED | Babita Deokaran tried to stop 'secret' Tembisa Hospital payments to ANC leader

Three weeks before she was murdered, Gauteng health department whistleblower Babita Deokaran raised the alarm over payments from Tembisa Hospital to ANC Ekurhuleni leader Sello Sekhokho.

He had three companies - even a security firm - supplying medical equipment at vastly inflated prices.

Health department CFO Lerato Madyo instructed Deokaran to pay Sekhokho - and told her to keep it secret.

Three little-known companies headed by Gauteng ANC heavyweight Sello Sekhokho scored contracts providing medical supplies and equipment to Tembisa Hospital worth R2.3 million - his windfall flagged as "potentially fraudulent" by Department of Health chief accountant Babita Deokaran just three weeks before she was murdered.

One firm - Kaizen Projects - is among a network of 217 entities Deokaran identified as part of a flood of transactions out of Tembisa Hospital, her suspicion piqued by a buying spree which shot expenditure in July of 2021 sharply up. In a single month, goods and services for the tertiary hospital accounted for R239 million, 25% more than Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, which is four times its size.

The whistleblower reported the splurge to department CFO Lerato Madyo and called for an immediate investigation and a stop on payments worth R104 million. Ten months after she was gunned down in a hit-style killing outside her south Johannesburg home, the payments out of the hospital have yet to be probed in their entirety.

Six alleged assassins face murder charges, while the Hawks investigation into their paymaster remains open.

After a six-month investigation, drawing from a trove of more than 60 000 emails and the contents of her cellphone obtained by News24, we can reveal: Deokaran singled out Kaizen Projects, telling colleagues in internal emails it was dubious that an "events company" was a supplier of medical equipment.

That Madyo, after Deokaran had raised the alarm of possible fraud, had instructed that Sekhokho be paid.

Madyo, in a WhatsApp conversation with Deokaran over payments to Kaizen, said that she "hated dealing with politicians", indicating Sekhokho was known to her.

Sekhokho is the sole director of two other companies - Nokokhokho and Bollanoto Security - which also sold medical equipment to Tembisa Hospital and were flagged by Deokaran.

Evidence suggests that Sekhokho sold on medical supplies at vastly inflated prices.

Sekhokho the moneyman

The 37-year-old is a well-connected political player who once ran to be the ANC Youth League Gauteng chair and is closely linked to newly former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

Sekhokho, who campaigned on his slate during a fraught ANC Ekurhuleni regional conference in May, now occupies the office of treasurer general.

In 2019, when Masina was mayor of Ekurhuleni and was pushing a R100 million per year "poverty alleviation programme", Sekhokho landed a R1.2 million contract to build a science laboratory at Emmangweni Primary School in Tembisa, amaBhungane reported.

Public funds there too were channelled through Nokokhokho. Last month, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) claimed to have evidence that senior ANC officials in Gauteng were using their influence to swing the award of lucrative contracts out of Tembisa Hospital. Among their dramatic allegations was that inflated payments were a ruse, with money intended for vote rigging and bribery.

Suspicion

When Deokaran began investigating massive spending out of the hospital, she flagged thousands of purchase orders which were valued at under R500 000. Goods or services above that threshold require a public tender process. Below that mark, the hospital’s CEO can sign off.

Sekhokho's Kaizen Projects was one of the first to appear on her radar.

Evidence from her WhatsApp conversation with Madyo shows that Deokaran directly raised her concerns about the money flowing to Kaizen.

On 17 August at 10:42 - less than a week before she was murdered - Deokaran sent the following image to Madyo:

14:17 Madyo: "Yes babes." 14:20 Deokaran: "Will ask for the documents. This supplier is delivering surgical items but when you google then its an events management company." 14:25 Madyo: "Noted. Did u put them in the [payment] run?" 14:26 Deokaran: "We did. Will check the documents and if not in order will recall the money." 14:54 Madyo: "Eish I just don’t like dealing with politicians u know??Pls keep this private. Will speak to u soonest." From her emails, Deokaran two days later wrote to a colleague and said that Madyo had instructed her to pay Kaizen. "Almost a million rand to an events management company for medical related items. How does such a big company not have a company profile on the internet? How do they get business if they are not visible to the public?" she said. "I highlighted this to the CFO [Madyo], but she indicated that we must go ahead and pay them," she added. Repeated attempts to contact Madyo via email were unsuccessful. Irons in the fire What Deokaran did not know at the time was that Sekhokho had three separate entities supplying medical goods to Tembisa. On the list of 217 "possibly fraudulent" companies she identified from a single weekly pay run, Kaizen, Nokokhokho and Bollanoto Security were due to be paid just shy of R1.5 million. Only Nokokhokho has an official website. SPECIAL PROJECT | Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered The others have no online presence, and all operate from the same nondescript house in Isekelo Section, Tembisa, according to Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission data. In fact, the companies operate from a home office in Edenvale. High prices From expenditure data contained in Deokaran's emails, we identified seven individual payments - for medical supplies and equipment which pushed up their haul to R2.3 million. Sekhokho's companies were supplying everything from hospital beds to masks. All purchase orders are valued at under R500 000, raising the suspicion of split invoicing. We examined two deals to assess the fairness of their pricing and contacted a Johannesburg-based medical equipment wholesaler to see if we could source the goods at a cheaper rate. News24Rudi Louw On this price comparison, Sekhokho and his companies were providing goods easily accessible on the open market at significantly inflated prices. For the purchase of headblocks, his price was 533% above a fair market rate. Sekhokho sat for an interview and responded to written questions from News24. He strenuously denied impropriety, insisting that his business dealings with hospitals in three provinces were above board. He refused to reveal how much he made on state contracts, citing "client confidentiality". On his pricing, he said: "Most of the products we supply are imported into the country, while others are sourced locally... Our pricing is mostly influenced by the fact that we do not buy the majority of our products directly from the manufacturers but rather from the secondary sources who put mark up prior selling to us." He said that he usually places a mark-up of 30% on what he sells on to the hospitals. In essence, his firms then become an intermediary for sourcing and delivering products - with two layers of inflation. On his pricing of the headblocks and cervical collars, News24 requested his original invoices to assess the level of his profit. He refused to divulge these. "I think it is unfair and unjust that I am expected to provide my trade secrets and strategies... It should be noted that I cannot expose my methods of calculating my mark-up to that of my competitors. I am sure you will understand this," Sekhokho added. READ | Babita Deokaran's family speaks out after Presidency DG threatened over her case He said that his companies didn't need websites and periodically visited government hospitals to hand out business cards which highlight their services. Asked why three separate entities were billing the hospital at the same time, he responded that his administrative staff took care of responding to requests for quotations. He was adamant that proceeds of his medical supply businesses did not fund his campaign for ANC leadership. "Those who wanted me to put my name forward funded the campaign," he said. Responding to questions, Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said that, instead of a forensic investigation which focused on Tembisa Hospital, a randomised compliance audit was undertaken. The findings, he said, identified weaknesses in supply chain management systems and controls, which were being addressed. Of Tembisa, he said that CEO Dr Ashley Mthunzi had been appointed to act in April 2021, with this made permanent two months later. "The matters being referred to in your enquiry predates his appointment there," he said. However, documents suggest that some of the goods supplied by Sekhokho were requested by Mthunzi. This is his signature on a document endorsing the purchase of headblocks.

Modiba said: "Given that the issues related to the tragic death and murder of Ms Babita Deokaran’s are still under investigation by law enforcement agencies, the Gauteng Department of Health is not in position to provide running commentary into the related matters."