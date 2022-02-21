SSA denies maintaining criminal networks - 'reappointed suspended officials are being kept in check'

The State Security Agency (SSA) has denied allegations that it maintained criminal networks within the agency when former SSA Minister Ayanda Dlodlo reappointed officials suspended for corruption.

It said it was aware of the charges against officials and had placed mitigating measures to "keep them in check".

This was in response to a News24 investigation which details how rogue operatives fleeced R1.5 billion from the agency.

In a statement on Monday in response to an investigation published by News24, SSA spokesperson Mava Scott denied the allegations – contained in documents and affidavits to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry. Scott said members who were reinstated still face allegations of corruption "... a matter that the agency is fully aware of", which is under investigation.

Scott said the agency has also put "mitigating measures" in place regarding the reappointed officials so that their, "... alleged misconduct is kept in check".

News24 detailed criminal networks that allegedly operated between 2008 and 2018 and are still firmly entrenched in the organisation.

These networks attempted to paralyse and capture the agency using rogue operatives and parallel intelligence structures, which fleeced the agency of R1.5 billion. Investigations launched to probe rampant corruption in the agency had fizzled out when former Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo reappointed the suspended officials, News24 reported.

'In violation of its own regulations

Scott called the allegations "unfounded", denying that investigations had deteriorated.

"The Agency wants to place it on record that the decision to uplift the suspension of some members and to bring them back into the organisation was done procedurally with no intention to entrench the alleged 'criminal networks'," Scott said.

He added, "The Acting Director-General, Ambassador Gab Msimang says that the organisation took this decision because most of these members had been suspended for more than the allowed regulated timeframe."

According to Msimang, "The Intelligence Services Regulations of 2014, provide that a member may not remain suspended for more than a period of eighteen months without being charged and most of these people had been on suspension for more than the regulated period."

Scott said the agency had taken the, "... correct decision", to reinstate the members, "... because it was in violation of its own regulations.

Scott said:

The fact that some of the members who were reinstated still faced allegations of corruption is a matter that the agency is fully aware of and has subjected to the probe conducted by a forensic investigations firm in the Agency.

He added Msimang had appointed Ligwa Advisory Services, a forensic firm, in 2021 to uncover and prosecute fraud and corruption in the agency.

Msimang said the investigations have, therefore, been intensified as the SSA is now working with the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigations Directorate (ID), saying there are a, "... number of cases", before court.

He added that work is ongoing to implement the recommendations of the High-Level Review Panel, chaired by Dr Sydney Mufamadi, and the issues raised in News24's report, "... will not be resolved overnight".



"We have a long way to go as an Agency to undo the misdemeanours of the past and we can assure the public that despite the recycling of these issues in the public space, we are determined in partnership with our law enforcement counterparts that the intelligence services will emerge victorious and much more composed to fulfil its Constitutional mandate, which is to safeguard the territorial integrity of the Republic and the safety of its citizens," Scott said.

