Suspected gang leader Jerome Booysen survives another hit

Suspected gang kingpin Jerome "Donkie" Booysen has survived an assassination attempt at a funeral.

The d ramatic shooting played out while Booysen was at Durbanville Memorial Park.

The hit attempt preceded a car accident and hijacking as the gunmen fled.

Alleged gang kingpin Jerome "Donkie" Booysen survived a dramatic attempt on his life at a Durbanville funeral on Monday, where a hail of bullets was fired.

Booysen, long rumoured to be at the apex of the Sexy Boys gang, was unharmed in the shooting at Durbanville Memorial Park in Cape Town.

He has survived several assassination attempts in the past.

According to well-placed sources who know about the incident, who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity, Booysen had been paying his respects at the funeral when a blue Mazda pulled up alongside mourners.

Men inside the car then opened fire and Booysen was believed to be the intended target, sources said.

READ | Who is trying to kill Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen and why?

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut, confirmed that a shooting had taken place, but would not comment on the involvement of Booysen.

"The circumstances surrounding an apparent shooting incident yesterday (Monday) morning at the Durbanville Memorial Park are being investigated. No one was injured during this incident and the identities of those involved is still under investigation," he said.

After the shooting at the cemetery, the gunmen fled, setting in motion a dramatic series of events which included a car pile-up and hijacking.

"Shortly after this incident, a blue Mazda with two men inside collided with three motor vehicles on the corners of Durbanville and Eversdal Roads," he said.

"The two men, who were armed, then hijacked a BMW and ordered the victim to drive towards Bellville where they got out of the vehicle and fled further on foot. It is not certain if these two suspects were involved in the shooting incident earlier," Traut added.

He said that the hijacked driver left unharmed and declined to open a case.

"The finer aspects of our investigation cannot be disclosed at this premature stage."

Last week, Booysen had appeared in court alongside suspected underworld figure Mark Lifman and 27s gang leader William "Red" Stevens on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

The arrests and court appearance are the culmination of a three-year investigation into the murder of so-called steroid king, Brian Wainstein, who had been gunned down in August 2017 at his Constantia home.

The death of Wainstein, widely regarded as a steroid kingpin, saw three men who had a hand in the slaying before court.

Fabian Cupido entered into a plea agreement with the State for his role in the murder and is serving a 25-year-prison term which began in June. Chestlyn Adams and Mathew Breet, who had acted in concert with Cupido, are also serving time in prison.

READ | Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen - 'Gangsterism is not the way to go'

But now, while out on bail, Booysen found himself in the crosshairs. Attempts to contact him ahead of publication were unsuccessful.

In 2018, Booysen was wounded after two gunmen staged an attack inside a Spur restaurant at a Kuilsriver mall, which became the sixth attempt on his life in the space of a year.

Do you have a tip for our investigative journalists? Send an email to tips@24.com