55m ago

add bookmark

Suspected gang leader Jerome Booysen survives another hit

Jeff Wicks
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Well-placed sources revealed to News24 that Booysen (in white shirt) had been paying his respects at a funeral when a blue Mazda pulled up alongside mourners. (Adrian de Kock, Gallo Images)
Well-placed sources revealed to News24 that Booysen (in white shirt) had been paying his respects at a funeral when a blue Mazda pulled up alongside mourners. (Adrian de Kock, Gallo Images)
  • Suspected gang kingpin Jerome "Donkie" Booysen has survived an assassination attempt at a funeral.
  • The dramatic shooting played out while Booysen was at Durbanville Memorial Park.
  • The hit attempt preceded a car accident and hijacking as the gunmen fled.  

Alleged gang kingpin Jerome "Donkie" Booysen survived a dramatic attempt on his life at a Durbanville funeral on Monday, where a hail of bullets was fired.

Booysen, long rumoured to be at the apex of the Sexy Boys gang, was unharmed in the shooting at Durbanville Memorial Park in Cape Town.

He has survived several assassination attempts in the past.

According to well-placed sources who know about the incident, who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity, Booysen had been paying his respects at the funeral when a blue Mazda pulled up alongside mourners.

Men inside the car then opened fire and Booysen was believed to be the intended target, sources said.

READ | Who is trying to kill Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen and why?

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut, confirmed that a shooting had taken place, but would not comment on the involvement of Booysen.

"The circumstances surrounding an apparent shooting incident yesterday (Monday) morning at the Durbanville Memorial Park are being investigated. No one was injured during this incident and the identities of those involved is still under investigation," he said.

After the shooting at the cemetery, the gunmen fled, setting in motion a dramatic series of events which included a car pile-up and hijacking.

"Shortly after this incident, a blue Mazda with two men inside collided with three motor vehicles on the corners of Durbanville and Eversdal Roads," he said.

"The two men, who were armed, then hijacked a BMW and ordered the victim to drive towards Bellville where they got out of the vehicle and fled further on foot. It is not certain if these two suspects were involved in the shooting incident earlier," Traut added.

He said that the hijacked driver left unharmed and declined to open a case.

"The finer aspects of our investigation cannot be disclosed at this premature stage."

Last week, Booysen had appeared in court alongside suspected underworld figure Mark Lifman and 27s gang leader William "Red" Stevens on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

The arrests and court appearance are the culmination of a three-year investigation into the murder of so-called steroid king, Brian Wainstein, who had been gunned down in August 2017 at his Constantia home.

The death of Wainstein, widely regarded as a steroid kingpin, saw three men who had a hand in the slaying before court.

Fabian Cupido entered into a plea agreement with the State for his role in the murder and is serving a 25-year-prison term which began in June. Chestlyn Adams and Mathew Breet, who had acted in concert with Cupido, are also serving time in prison.

READ | Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen - 'Gangsterism is not the way to go'

But now, while out on bail, Booysen found himself in the crosshairs. Attempts to contact him ahead of publication were unsuccessful.

In 2018, Booysen was wounded after two gunmen staged an attack inside a Spur restaurant at a Kuilsriver mall, which became the sixth attempt on his life in the space of a year.

Do you have a tip for our investigative journalists? Send an email to tips@24.com

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jerome booysencape towncrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 11407 votes
No, I will not
39% - 9826 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3798 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.67
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
19.80
(-0.57)
ZAR/EUR
17.98
(-0.62)
ZAR/AUD
11.15
(-0.54)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.41)
Gold
1881.69
(+0.37)
Silver
26.31
(-0.23)
Platinum
1042.49
(+0.69)
Brent Crude
50.88
(-0.86)
Palladium
2362.00
(+1.52)
All Share
59602.85
(+1.01)
Top 40
54553.12
(+1.11)
Financial 15
12123.91
(+0.08)
Industrial 25
77574.77
(+1.44)
Resource 10
58337.02
(+1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo