Arnold Terblanche appeals against judgement of no bail

Arnold Terblanche, the Nelson Mandela Bay businessman accused of conspiring to murder his wife, Vicki Terblanche, is appealing the judgement to deny him bail in the Gqeberha High Court today, March 3.

Terblanche, who was arrested in November last year, was denied bail by Magistrate Kriban Pillay in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on January 28 this year.

One of his main arguments why he should've been granted bail was the fact that he is the primary caregiver of the 12-year-old son that he shared with Vicki and is concerned about the psychological well-being of the child.

The 55-year-old was not present at the High Court today, but is being represented by one of his legal representatives, adv. Francois Van Zyl SC.

Judgement on the appeal will be given on Tuesday, March 8.

Terblanche and his co-accused, Vicki's boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach (32) and Dylan Cullis (24) face charges ranging from murder and conspiracy to commit murder, among others, after Vicki's body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes in October 2021. She was allegedly suffocated with a pillow and/or strangled and drugged with schedule 6 medication, Percocet. She had allegedly also been robbed.

Terblanche will once again be appearing with his co-accused in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on March 28.