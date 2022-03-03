PE Express

3h ago

add bookmark

Arnold Terblanche appeals against judgement of no bail

accreditation
Candice Bezuidenhout
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Arnold Terblanche during a previous appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrates Court. (Photo: Candice Bezuidenhout)
Arnold Terblanche during a previous appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrates Court. (Photo: Candice Bezuidenhout)

Arnold Terblanche, the Nelson Mandela Bay businessman accused of conspiring to murder his wife, Vicki Terblanche, is appealing the judgement to deny him bail in the Gqeberha High Court today, March 3.

Terblanche, who was arrested in November last year, was denied bail by Magistrate Kriban Pillay in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on January 28 this year.

One of his main arguments why he should've been granted bail was the fact that he is the primary caregiver of the 12-year-old son that he shared with Vicki and is concerned about the psychological well-being of the child.

The 55-year-old was not present at the High Court today, but is being represented by one of his legal representatives, adv. Francois Van Zyl SC.

Judgement on the appeal will be given on Tuesday, March 8.

ICYMI | Arnold Terblanche remains behind bars - bail denied by court

Terblanche and his co-accused, Vicki's boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach (32) and Dylan Cullis (24) face charges ranging from murder and conspiracy to commit murder, among others, after Vicki's body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes in October 2021. She was allegedly suffocated with a pillow and/or strangled and drugged with schedule 6 medication, Percocet. She had allegedly also been robbed.

Terblanche will once again be appearing with his co-accused in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on March 28.

Vicki Terblanche
Vicki Terblanche

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gqeberhamurdervicki terblanchearnold terblanche
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
37% - 3648 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
63% - 6305 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.18
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.29
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,928.95
+0.0%
Silver
25.16
-0.6%
Palladium
2,757.50
+2.9%
Platinum
1,086.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
112.93
+7.1%
Top 40
70,957
-0.1%
All Share
77,462
-0.1%
Resource 10
88,064
-0.2%
Industrial 25
84,987
-1.1%
Financial 15
16,401
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo