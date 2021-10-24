Body of another missing woman found in NMB - boyfriend arrested

The body of another missing woman was found in a shallow grave in Nelson Mandela Bay in the early hours of yesterday morning, October 23 and her boyfriend is one of those arrested for her murder.

Vicki Terblance was reported missing by her boyfriend on Thursday, October 21 at Mount Road Police Station. Two days later, her body was found in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes.

According to police spokesperson, Col. Priscilla Naidu, on Friday night at approximately 22:00, SAPS Mount Road was alerted to a suspicious house in a complex in 1st Avenue, Millpark.

Upon arrival, police found that the doors, including the garage door, was wide open. Intuitive that something was amiss, police roped in forensics to assist. While still at the house, a 32-year-old man arrived and indicated that he lived there. Detectives recognised the man as the one who reported his girlfriend missing on Thursday.

“The male was then taken to the police station for questioning. A further probe led police to a house in Burt Street, Newton Park, where a 24-year-old male was also questioned. At about 03:00 [yesterday] morning and after intense investigation, detectives, with the assistance of the K9 Search and Rescue Unit, found the body of the missing woman, Vicki Terblanche, buried in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes,” Naidu explained.

“A post-mortem will be done to determine the cause of death.

“Both men (the boyfriend and his friend) are detained on a charge of murder and expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrates Court tomorrow, October 25. Circumstances leading to her fatal demise is under investigation,” Naidu added.

This is the second missing female whose body had been found buried in a shallow grave in Nelson Mandela Bay in the past week. In the previous case, the teenage victim’s boyfriend was also arrested for her murder.

Details surrounding the murder of 16-year-old Cynthia Williams from Kariega came to light when her boyfriend, Kyle Barnes, handed himself over to police on Wednesday, October 20.

Her body was found buried in the backyard of his grandparents’ house in Bauhinia Crescent, Thomas Gamble in Kariega. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

“It is alleged that the teenager was allegedly stabbed on October 11, 2021 by her 19-year-old boyfriend. Her family reported her missing at SAPS Kamesh,” Naidu said. Barnes appeared in the Kariega Magistrates Court on Friday, October 22 on a charge of murder. He is remanded in custody until next week for a formal bail application.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Brig. Thandiswa Kupiso, expressed her shock and sadness about these incidents.

“It is appalling to note that these women have met their fate in such a vile and despicable manner at the mercy of those they loved and trusted. The gruesome violence meted out against women is intolerable and we, as the SAPS, will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served for the vulnerable. Although incessant efforts are made to deal with the scourge of Gender-Based Violence, it continues to be a profound and widespread problem,” she added.