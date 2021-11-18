Estranged husband of Vicki Terblanche arrested for murder

The estranged husband of murder victim Vicki Terblanche (42) was arrested last night by SAPS Mount Road detectives and detained on a charge of murder.

Col Priscilla Naidu, police spokesperson, said at about 20:15, the 53-year-old man was arrested at his house in Mill Park. "He is expected to appear in court soon," she said.

The bail application for Reinhardt Leach (32) will be heard this morning at the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court.

Dylan Cullis (24), also arrested for the murder, remains in custody, Naidu said.

Leach and Cullis were arrested on October 23, two days after Terblanche was reported missing by Leach. Her body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes. She had allegedly been drugged, suffocated and/or strangled.

SOURCE: SAPS STATEMENT