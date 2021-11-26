Vicki Terblanche murder: Husband claims she 'used various drugs', didn't 'show much interest' in their son

The estranged husband of Vicki Terblanche, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes in October, Arnold Terblanche, told the Magistrate's Court this afternoon by means of an affidavit, that she "used various drugs" and "lots of over the counter medication."



Terblanche (55) appeared alongside his co-accused, Vicki's boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach (32) for a formal bail application.

Although their co-accused, Dylan Cullis (24) was also present in court, his legal representative, Ryno Scholtz said that Cullis would not be bringing an application for bail today.

Terblanche's attorney, adv. Francois Van Zyl SC, proceeded to read from the affidavit, which stated that Vicki had allegedly not shown much interest in her 12-year-old son with Terblanche and once failed to pick him up from school.

"I informed the school that I would be picking him up. She never made arrangements with the school and only contacted him (their son) at 16:00 that day," Terblanche said in the affidavit.

He also claimed that whilst on holiday with his girlfriend last month, Leach left a message on his phone saying that he and Vicki had a verbal and physical altercation.

According to the affidavit, Leach allegedly also told Terblanche in a message that he had found Vicki in bed with another man in her son's bed.

It was also claimed that Vicki had been pregnant at one point but lost the baby. Leach allegedly confessed to Terblanche that he didn't think Vicki's baby was his.

According to the affidavit, she was also aggressive towards Terblanche and didn't understand her son's ADHD.

Van Zyl SC continued to read from the affidavit that Terblanche was planning on pleading not guilty to the charges against him and is confident that he would not be convicted on any of the charges.

Terblanche, a senior consultant at an engineering company, confirmed that he receives a monthly salary of R65 000 and can afford bail of R100 000.

The affidavit read:

I am unaware why the state is opposing bail, except perhaps because of the seriousness of the charges. I am confident that I will prove my innocence. My son is dependent on me and currently stays with my friend who, along with her minor daughter, also resides with me. I play an important role in my son's life, especially now with his mother's passing.

He added that it was quite evident that he was going to be arrested since his name was already in the indictment and already published by certain media.

He said that he had been in contact with his lawyer and expected the arrest, thus, if he wanted to evade arrest, he could have done so then.

Leach's legal representative, Theuns Roelofse, also read an affidavit from his client, a former teacher, stating reasons why he should be granted bail.

According to Leach's affidavit, he will be staying with his father, Daniël Leach, if granted bail. This was confirmed by another affidavit made by his father.

"I will need bail to work and I need to work to fund my trial," Leach said.

State prosecutor, adv. Marius Stander, mentioned that the charge sheet has been amended since two new charges have been added. He will distribute the amended copies to the defense tomorrow.

Magistrate Kriban Pillay postponed the matter until Monday, November 29, for continuation of the bail applications.

Leach and Cullis were arrested on October 23, two days after Terblanche was reported missing by Leach. Terblanche was arrested on November 17.

During the appearance, Cullis once again remained indifferent whilst Leach kept his eyes down most of the time.

Terblanche confidently entered the dock with an empty bottle of water and winked at the full gallery.