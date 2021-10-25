PE Express

25 Oct

add bookmark

Vicki Terblanche's boyfriend makes first court appearance for her murder

accreditation
Reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Reinhardt Leach and his girlfriend, Vicki Terblanche. Leach is one of two suspects that appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrates Court today after Terblanche's body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes at the weekend.
Reinhardt Leach and his girlfriend, Vicki Terblanche. Leach is one of two suspects that appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrates Court today after Terblanche's body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes at the weekend.

The boyfriend of the woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes at the weekend appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrates Court on October 25, in connection with her murder.

Reinhardt Leach (32) appeared alongside 24-year-old Dylan Cullis for the murder of Vicki Terblanche. The case has been remanded to Wednesday, October 27. 

Terblanche was reported missing by Leach on Thursday, October 21 at Mount Road Police Station. Two days later, her body was found in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes.

According to police spokesperson, Col. Priscilla Naidu, on Friday night at approximately 22:00, SAPS Mount Road was alerted to a suspicious house in a complex in 1st Avenue, Millpark.

Upon arrival, police found that the doors, including the garage door, were wide open. Intuitive that something was amiss, police roped in forensics to assist. While still at the house, Leach arrived and indicated that he lived there. Detectives recognised him as the one who reported his girlfriend missing on Thursday.

“[Leach] was then taken to the police station for questioning. A further probe led police to a house in Burt Street, Newton Park, where [Cullis] was also questioned. At about 03:00 [Saturday] morning and after intense investigation, detectives, with the assistance of the K9 Search and Rescue Unit, found the body of the missing woman, Vicki Terblanche, buried in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes,” Naidu explained.

A post-mortem will be done to determine the cause of death.

Source: SAPS media statement 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With Faf de Klerk out injured, who should start at scrumhalf for the Springboks against Wales on 6 November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Herschel Jantjies
33% - 578 votes
Cobus Reinach
63% - 1099 votes
Grant Williams
4% - 62 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.70
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.24
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.07
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,804.92
-0.1%
Silver
24.48
-0.5%
Palladium
2,056.00
-0.3%
Platinum
1,055.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
85.99
+0.5%
Top 40
60,446
0.0%
All Share
66,980
0.0%
Resource 10
63,455
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,827
0.0%
Financial 15
13,901
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo