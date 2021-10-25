Vicki Terblanche's boyfriend makes first court appearance for her murder

The boyfriend of the woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes at the weekend appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrates Court on October 25, in connection with her murder.

Reinhardt Leach (32) appeared alongside 24-year-old Dylan Cullis for the murder of Vicki Terblanche. The case has been remanded to Wednesday, October 27.

Terblanche was reported missing by Leach on Thursday, October 21 at Mount Road Police Station. Two days later, her body was found in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes.

According to police spokesperson, Col. Priscilla Naidu, on Friday night at approximately 22:00, SAPS Mount Road was alerted to a suspicious house in a complex in 1st Avenue, Millpark.

Upon arrival, police found that the doors, including the garage door, were wide open. Intuitive that something was amiss, police roped in forensics to assist. While still at the house, Leach arrived and indicated that he lived there. Detectives recognised him as the one who reported his girlfriend missing on Thursday.

“[Leach] was then taken to the police station for questioning. A further probe led police to a house in Burt Street, Newton Park, where [Cullis] was also questioned. At about 03:00 [Saturday] morning and after intense investigation, detectives, with the assistance of the K9 Search and Rescue Unit, found the body of the missing woman, Vicki Terblanche, buried in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes,” Naidu explained.

A post-mortem will be done to determine the cause of death.

