1h ago

add bookmark

1 000 entities, 26 cases, and 165 accused: Ramaphosa adamant SA turning 'new leaf' in corruption fight

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA is in a new phase of fighting corruption. 
  • During his address to the nation on Sunday evening, he said the state capture report was a crucial step to undo corruption.
  • He said 1 044 entities were likely involved in state capture.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that, through the implementation the state capture report, South Africa was in a new chapter of fighting corruption.

"Through the implementation of the actions contained in this report, we can start a new chapter and a new leaf in our struggle against corruption. No matter the challenges, we will walk this path together," he said.

Ramaphosa was addressing the nation on Sunday night after submitting to Parliament the government's responses to the Zondo Commission's findings.

The government's response to the recommendations of the Zondo Commission was submitted to Parliament six years to the month of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's "State of Capture" report, the president said.

Ramaphosa paid tribute to whistleblowers and those who provided evidence to the commission.

He said the public now expected "redress and accountability".

WATCH | Emotional Zondo talks Zuma's attacks on judiciary

Some 1 044 entities were likely involved in state capture, Ramaphosa said, adding that a total of R2.9 billion had been recovered so far.

SARS had collected more than R4 billion in unpaid tax, he said.

Ramaphosa said the Investigating Directorate would now be a permanent arm of the National Prosecuting Authority - and it had, to date, enrolled 26 cases, declared 89 investigations and 165 accused persons appeared in court.

The commission recommended the establishment of two government entities, added Ramaphosa.

He said the recommendations mainly dealt with changes within the state.

Ramaphosa said he sent the report to the ANC, Airports Company SA, Auditor-General, Denel, City of Joburg, Hawks, Eskom, the Free State government, the KZN provincial government, the magistrates' commission, the NPA, the North West government, SAA, SABC, SARS, SSA, Transnet and Prasa.

He commended the role of investigators, researchers and journalists who played a role in uncovering state capture.

Ramaphosa said the government would apply all the commission's recommendations on the country's beleaguered intelligence sectors.

Speaking on the State Security Agency (SSA), he said weaknesses in the "regulatory framework made the intelligence services vulnerable".

All the commission's recommendations in this regard would be implemented, he said.

Ramaphosa added that the government would consider a commission of inquiry into Prasa.

The government would, however, first monitor the outcomes of ongoing wide-reaching investigations, before establishing the commission.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosapoliticsstate capture inquirygovernmentcorruption
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 3938 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
28% - 12104 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
41% - 17615 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
22% - 9435 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.11
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.63
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.86
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,657.90
0.0%
Silver
19.41
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.50
+1.2%
Top 40
59,091
-0.4%
All Share
65,539
-0.4%
Resource 10
61,165
+1.3%
Industrial 25
78,405
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,910
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

21 Oct

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

18 Oct

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo