1 000 years behind bars for 14 men convicted of 2014 Joostenbergvlakte vigilante killings

A group of vigilantes have been sentenced to lengthy imprisonment terms for the murder of six men.

The six men were killed in 2014 on a farm in Joostenbergvlakte, Kraaifontein.

The ringleader was jailed after entering into a plea agreement with the State in 2017.

The Western Cape High Court has imposed hefty sentences on 14 men who were found guilty of the 2014 vigilante killings of six men on a farm in Joostenbergvlakte, Kraaifontein

Zola Gayiya, Emanuel Barnes, Sandile Ngxabela, Sakhele Ngxabela, Lulama Dunga and Mhlanganisi Mljanjeni were kidnapped in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein.

"The suspects, aged between 25 and 56, stoned, stabbed and sjambokked the victims after suspecting [that they were] responsible for the death of a security guard," according to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

On Wednesday, Judge Chantal Fortuin sentenced them after they were found guilty of kidnapping and murder.



Regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: "The six murdered young men were accused of robbing and killing Tsutsutsu Ntsundu while on his way home from work. Ntsundu from Engcobo, Eastern Cape, was a security guard and was targeted for his firearm. He was the homeboy of the accused. The homeboys decided to take the law into their own hands and kidnapped the young men and took them to a field in Joostenbergvlakte, Kraaifontein, where they were stoned, stabbed with sharp objects and left for dead. Their bodies were discovered with their hands and feet tied."

He said Tsepo Alfred Mathabela, Mncedisi Nditha, Ayanda Gwarubani, Montile Tyokwe, Ayanda Koni, Khaya Booi, Luvo Litha Maqolo, Khanyile Paul, Thandisiwe Manise, Lindani Cetywayo, Sibongile Paul, Lunga Zilwa, Siphiwo Zilwa and Fumanekela Paul were sentenced to 1 840 years' imprisonment collectively.

The court ordered that some of the sentences should be served concurrently, which means that collectively, the men were sentenced to an effective 255 years in prison.

Mathabela was sentenced to 180 years' imprisonment but the court ordered that some of his sentences should run concurrently. His effective sentence amounted to 24 years in prison.

Nditha, Gwarubani, Tyokwe, Koni, Booi, Maqolo, Khanyile Paul, Manise, Cetywayo, Sibongile Paul, Lunga Zilwa, Siphiwo Zilwa and Fumanekela Paul were each sentenced to 150 years in jail. The court again ordered that the sentences should run concurrently. Their effective sentences amounted to 20 years in jail.

Two others were arrested for the crime. Ringleader Bangikhaya Koni entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State in November 2017 and was sentenced six life terms. Monwabisi Siyeko was acquitted of all charges.

Western Cape Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Nicolette Bell welcomed the sentence and appealed to communities to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

"These sentences clearly demonstrate that acts of vigilantism will not be tolerated by our courts and the NPA will commit its experienced prosecutors to deal with these cases to secure sentences that fit the crimes," she said.

