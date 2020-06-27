1 217 inmates and 1 028 officials infected with Covid-19, recoveries at 74% - Correctional Services

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says it has seen a 74% recovery rate in Covid-19 in prisons.

According to a statement on Saturday, the department has recorded a total number of 2 245 cases, including 1 028 officials and 1 217 inmates with 1 663 recoveries.

It has also recorded 20 deaths.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the recoveries can be attributed to "the containment and treatment pillar of Disaster Management Response Strategy for Covid-19".

"The remaining 559 active cases of which 57 involve inmates, will continue to get attention as we work towards attaining more recoveries," he added.

Breakdown

Supplied DCS

The 45 additional cases involving officials are from:

Gauteng - 17

Eastern Cape - 13

Western Cape - 11

KwaZulu-Natal - 2

North West – 2

The 10 additional cases involving inmates emanate from:

Eastern Cape - 5

Western Cape - 4

KwaZulu-Natal - 1