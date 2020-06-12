1 452 confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded in prisons across SA

To date, there have been 1 452 confirmed Covid-19 cases in prisons across South Africa.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at correctional centres across the country stands at 1 452, with 531 officials and 921 inmates testing positive for the virus.

In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services said 27 additional cases were recorded, with 21 officials and six prisoners testing positive for Covid-19.

"The department recorded two additional recoveries in the Eastern Cape and one in the Western Cape, bringing the total to 513. Active cases are thus standing at 929," its spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said.

