1 600 municipal employees’ pensions have lapsed due to 'non-payment of pension fund contributions'

Several municipalities across the country have defaulted on paying workers ' pension contributions to their respective pension funds.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said municipalities in the Free State, North West and Northern Cape were mostly affected by the default in pension fund contributions.

The DA said it would lay charges against the involved municipal officials.

Due to the failure to transfer pension fund contributions, about 1 600 municipal employees' pensions have lapsed, and 64 employees are unable to retire because they are precluded from accessing retirement funds.

Cillier Brink, the DA's spokesperson on local government, said the party would be lodging criminal complaints against the municipal officials involved.

"Hundreds of millions in interest has also accrued on these outstanding pension transfers - effectively for the account of residents and ratepayers," Brink added.

In a reply to a parliamentary question from DA MP Samantha Graham, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni revealed the Free State, North West and Northern Cape were mostly affected by the default in pension fund contributions.

Mboweni said:

“The provinces that do not seem to have cases of non-payment of pension fund contributions are Gauteng (GP), KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Mpumalanga (MP) and Western Cape (WC). National Treasury will engage with the relevant authorities (provinces, regulators and national departments) to consider more effective and quicker responses for such non-payment of contributions to retirement funds by any organ of state, including making such reporting to the National Treasury or provincial treasuries as part of the current financial reporting system in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act."

Several municipalities have defaulted on pension fund payments. Most of the councils are local municipalities.

They are:

Eastern Cape

Beyers Naude: R25 982 074.82

Sundays River Valley: R1 192 370

Great Kei: R627 525.82

Amahlati: R6 058 151.01

Walter Sisulu: R8 936 753.31

The Dr Beyers Naude Municipality is up to date with pension fund contributions, however, the municipality indicated there was a pending case in the High Court which is a dispute with the Samwu Provident Fund for contributions which increased from 2007 to 2013 which amounted to R17 million, including interest. The municipality is disputing this amount.

The Walter Sisulu Local Municipality has paid up the outstanding balance for each individual employee about to retire.

Free State

Kaponong: R113 120 103

Mohokare: R60 970 287

Masilonyana: R6 317 312

Matjabeng: R16 558 368

Dihlabeng: R3 540 987

Nketoana: R7 692 608,00 (four employees' pensions have lapse due to defaults)

Maluti-a-Phofung: R5 598 892

Mantsopa: R3 200 000

Mafube: R6 971 185

Northern Cape

Kammiesberg: R1 344 042.78

Renosterberg: R5 274 175.62 (96 employees' pensions have lapsed due to defaults)

!Kai! Garieb: R5 436 667.35

!Kheis: R9 123 276.57

Magareng: R1 360 000

North West

Kgetlengrivier: R3 507 344.20 (224 employees' pensions have lapse due to defaults)

Tswaing: R27 647 776 (228 employees' pensions have lapsed due to defaults)

Naledi: R11 655 185 (606 employees' pensions have lapsed due to defaults)

Mamusa: R12 163 312.26 (161 employees' pensions have lapsed due to defaults)

Mboweni said the practice of non-payment of pension contributions to the pension fund by employers was a criminal offence in terms of Section 13A of the Pensions Fund Act after the act was amended in 2013.

"The act also makes employers personally liable in respect of non-payment of pension contributions to a pension fund. In addition, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FCSA) has published a Draft Conduct Standard for public comment in May 2020, related to requirements for payment of pension fund contributions," he added.

After processing received comments to revise the Draft Conduct Standard, the FSCA will submit it to Mboweni who will then submit it to Parliament.