1 647 cases reported to IPID between March and June, of which 249 were completed

IPID completed 249 cases between 26 March and 30 June, including that of Collins Khosa.

During this period, 1 647 cases were reported to the police watchdog, with 645 considered to be related to the pandemic.

Assaults were the most reported cases.

An investigation into the death of Collins Khosa is one of 249 cases the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) completed during the lockdown.

Without going into the outcome the investigation, acting IPID executive director Patrick Setshedi told the Portfolio Committee on Police, in response to a question by ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng, that they have made recommendations to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the police.

They are waiting for action to be taken.

News24 reported last month that IPID has recommended disciplinary steps against five JMPD members present at the alleged crime for "the neglect of legal obligations" as they stood by watching Khosa's assault by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Good Friday.

While police officers alleged they were not at the scene of the crime, IPID also recommended disciplinary steps against two members for contravening police disciplinary regulations.

This is in contrast to SANDF's own investigation, which cleared its members of any wrongdoing.

READ | Covid-19: 5 000 police officers infected, 36 have died

Khosa was allegedly assaulted by members of SANDF during the nationwide lockdown when they saw a half-consumed glass of beer in his yard.

Punched

According to court papers, they kicked and punched Khosa, holding his hands behind his back while they choked and beat him, slammed him against the wall, and used the butt of a machine gun to hit him.

He died soon after of blunt force trauma to the head.

According to IPID CFO and its former acting head, Victor Senna, 1 647 cases were reported to the police watchdog during the lockdown, from 26 March to 30 June.

Assaults were, by far, the most prevalent complaint, a total of 1 180.

There were 44 deaths in police custody, and 76 cases reported as deaths due to police action.

Of the 1 647 cases, 645 are considered to be related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During this period, IPID have finalised 249 cases. Of these, 47 relate to the pandemic.