1 685 people died on SA roads during festive season, which was a 14% increase from 2020 - Mbalula

South Africa recorded 1 685 fatalities on the road during the 2021 festive season.

The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal recorded a decline in fatalities.

The Northern Cape and Western Cape recorded the highest increases in fatalities.

A total of 1 685 people lost their lives on the country's roads during the 2021 festive season, a 14% increase compared to the previous period.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed this on Tuesday at the release of information on fatalities during the 2021 festive season.

He said during the festive season 651 roadblocks were conducted throughout the country and traffic officers issued 264 690 fines for various traffic offences.

In total, 21 431 of these fines were for drivers who failed to wear seatbelts, while 22 766 were for people driving without a licence.

A total of 4 251 vehicles were declared unroadworthy while 4 073 vehicles were impounded.

"We intend to ensure that the law bites. Driving on our roads without a driving licence carries a heavy penalty. Otherwise, the mooted points demerit system will make no difference in driver behaviour," Mbalula said.

"To clamp down on drunken driving, speed and other violations, the officers arrested 6 169 motorists, and 1 586 of these were for drunken driving."

Speedsters

A total of 605 drivers were arrested for driving at excessive speeds of between 190km/h to well above 220km/h.

The highest speedster was arrested in Limpopo, travelling at 225km/h.

"Driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to wear a seatbelt, excessive speeding, disregarding road conditions and signs reflect negative conduct that contributes to fatalities on our roads," the minister said.

"This is the reason why human factors contributed 79% to the occurrence of fatal crashes while road factors contributed 11% and vehicle factors 10%. A driver with the highest alcohol level of 2.43mg was arrested in Johannesburg on 22 December 2021," he added.

The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal were the only provinces that recorded a decline in fatalities, while the Northern Cape and Western Cape recorded the highest percentage increases in deaths.

Mbalula said the leading causes of road fatalities during this period were jaywalking, speeding, wet or slippery road surfaces, overtaking on barrier lines, and poor visibility.

The Eastern Cape recorded the most significant decline in fatalities, with a reduction of 7.9% or 210 deaths, compared to the same period last year when it had 228 fatalities.

"We want to congratulate and commend the Eastern Cape leadership for the sterling work as they marshalled their troops towards the attainment of this significant reduction," Mbalula said.

"Similarly, KwaZulu-Natal recorded a significant 6.5% decline in fatalities. The province recorded 275 fatalities as compared to 294 in the same period last year. Keep up the good work and remain shining stars."

"It is disturbing to note that the Northern Cape recorded the highest increase of 97%, moving from 33 fatalities in the previous period to 65 in this period. The Western Cape equally recorded a massive 55.6% increase in fatalities, moving from 133 deaths the previous period to 207."

"North West recorded a 25.3% increase, moving from 95 fatalities in the previous period to 119 in this period. Mpumalanga recorded an increase of 24.3%, moving from 152 fatalities in the previous period to 189."

Mbalula said Limpopo recorded a 16.5% increase, moving from 194 fatalities in the previous period to 226.

Gauteng recorded a 15.5% increase, moving from 238 fatalities in the previous period to 275.

The Free State recorded the lowest increase of 7.2%, moving from 111 fatalities in the previous period to 119.

"What is alarming is that we have had more fatalities per crash this year compared to the previous periods. This resulted in high passenger fatalities this year compared to the last period. Passenger fatalities constituted 38%, compared to the previous 32%... "

"Pedestrian fatalities significantly decreased from 41% previously to 31% in the current reporting period. Driver fatalities increased from 27% in the previous period to 28% in this period, while cyclist fatalities increased from 1% in the previous period to 3% in the current period," Mbalula said.

Most fatal crashes involved light motor vehicles, followed by light delivery vehicles, minibuses and trucks.

Most crashes occurred between 17:00 and 19:00, particularly on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Light motor cars contributed 49% to the total crashes, followed by light delivery vehicles at 17%. Minibus vehicles contributed 8% and trucks accounted for 6%.

"The taxi and freight industries must do more to reduce the number of crashes caused by their vehicles as they contributed higher fatalities per crash compared to other vehicles," Mbalula said.

