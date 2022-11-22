1 800 Capetonians lose homes in Masiphumelele fire

More than 1 800 people lost their homes in Cape Town fire.

The fire broke out in Masiphumelele on Monday morning.

The community suffered a deadly fire only three weeks ago that displaced 400 people.

More than 1 800 people have been displaced by a fire in Masiphumelele on Monday.



The latest fire, which destroyed around 375 structures, comes just three weeks after the last one on Sunday 30 October, when more than 400 people were left homeless, and one died.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said 70 firefighters had been dispatched to extinguish the blaze in the wetland area just after 09:30 on Monday.

"When crews responded, they found several informal structures alight, but SAPS and law enforcement had to be called in when members of the community tried to interfere with the work of the firefighters," he said.

There were also reports of looting in the area, Carelse added.

City Disaster Management Officer Sonica Lategan said there had been no injuries reported in Monday's fire, which took place in Z-section:

The SPCA is, however, providing care to six dogs that sustained burn wounds.





Lategan said that City infrastructure had been damaged, including electrical overhead lines, water taps and toilets.

"Various City Departments are on site, including Electricity, Solid Waste Management and Water and Sanitation. Law Enforcement and Traffic Services are also on scene."

Gift of the Givers operations manager Ali Sablay said the relief group was providing victims with humanitarian aid.

He added that among those affected were matric pupils, and that many families had reported losing the money they had saved for Christmas.

Supplied Gift of the Givers

"The situation is dire. One woman was very excited when she found a pair of takkies in the rubble, only slightly burnt. That is all she has,” said Sablay.

"We are on-site and preparing to distribute some toiletry packs and baby care packs. We'll be providing hot meals for the next five days, as well as mattresses and stationery for pupils to write their exams."



