21m ago

add bookmark

1 800 Capetonians lose homes in Masiphumelele fire

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gift of the Givers has responded with relief aid for people in Masiphumelele affected by a fire.
Gift of the Givers has responded with relief aid for people in Masiphumelele affected by a fire.
Gift of the Givers
  • More than 1 800 people lost their homes in Cape Town fire.
  • The fire broke out in Masiphumelele on Monday morning.
  • The community suffered a deadly fire only three weeks ago that displaced 400 people.

More than 1 800 people have been displaced by a fire in Masiphumelele on Monday.

The latest fire, which destroyed around 375 structures, comes just three weeks after the last one on Sunday 30 October, when more than 400 people were left homeless, and one died.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said 70 firefighters had been dispatched to extinguish the blaze in the wetland area just after 09:30 on Monday.

"When crews responded, they found several informal structures alight, but SAPS and law enforcement had to be called in when members of the community tried to interfere with the work of the firefighters," he said.

READ | Food, school clothes: here's how you can help News24 help the people of Masiphumelele

There were also reports of looting in the area, Carelse added.

City Disaster Management Officer Sonica Lategan said there had been no injuries reported in Monday's fire, which took place in Z-section:

The SPCA is, however, providing care to six dogs that sustained burn wounds.


Lategan said that City infrastructure had been damaged, including electrical overhead lines, water taps and toilets.

"Various City Departments are on site, including Electricity, Solid Waste Management and Water and Sanitation. Law Enforcement and Traffic Services are also on scene."

Gift of the Givers operations manager Ali Sablay said the relief group was providing victims with humanitarian aid.

He added that among those affected were matric pupils, and that many families had reported losing the money they had saved for Christmas.

More than 1800 people have been displaced by a fir
More than 1 800 people have been displaced by a fire in Masiphumelele on Monday.

"The situation is dire. One woman was very excited when she found a pair of takkies in the rubble, only slightly burnt. That is all she has,” said Sablay.

"We are on-site and preparing to distribute some toiletry packs and baby care packs. We'll be providing hot meals for the next five days, as well as mattresses and stationery for pupils to write their exams."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape townwestern capecape townfires
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
32% - 1161 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 548 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 1886 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.52
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.72
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,747.66
+0.5%
Silver
21.27
+2.0%
Palladium
1,882.50
+1.0%
Platinum
997.50
+1.3%
Brent Crude
87.45
-0.2%
Top 40
65,858
+0.4%
All Share
72,240
+0.4%
Resource 10
69,273
+1.0%
Industrial 25
86,594
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,377
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22325.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo