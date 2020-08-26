26 Aug

add bookmark

1 dead, another critically injured after light aircraft crashes on field in Springs

Tammy Petersen
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ER24 response vehicle. (Supplied)
ER24 response vehicle. (Supplied)

A light aircraft crash in Springs has left one person dead and another critically injured, ER24 confirmed on Wednesday.

"ER24 paramedics, along with the provincial services, arrived on the scene to find the wreckage on the side of a field," spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

"Two people were found lying inside the light aircraft. Medics assessed the patients and found that a woman had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for her, and she was declared dead by another service.”

The second patient was assessed and confirmed to be in a critical condition, Meiring said.

"The man was extricated, treated and provided with several advanced life support interventions before being transported to a nearby hospital."

Local authorities were on scene for further investigations.

Related Links
Plane carrying four passengers crashes in dense forest in eastern Congo
Grade 11 Pretoria pupil dies in plane crash a few days after her first solo flight
Pakistan plane crash that killed 97 a result of human error by pilots during landing - report
Read more on:
johannesburgaccidents
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 921 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 2235 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.86
(-0.33)
ZAR/GBP
22.28
(-0.80)
ZAR/EUR
19.96
(-0.30)
ZAR/AUD
12.21
(-0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.74)
Gold
1953.22
(+1.23)
Silver
27.40
(+3.53)
Platinum
933.00
(+0.65)
Brent Crude
46.31
(+1.42)
Palladium
2187.00
(+1.93)
All Share
56572.24
(+0.82)
Top 40
52256.85
(+0.94)
Financial 15
10290.07
(-1.55)
Industrial 25
76427.99
(+1.37)
Resource 10
55860.73
(+1.25)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20238.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo