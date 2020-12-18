1h ago

1 dead, five critical in Eastern Cape horror crash

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • A person has died and five others have been critically injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned on the R346 between King William's Town and Stutterheim.
  • It's alleged that the Intercape bus driver lost control before overturning.
  • The coach was traveling from Pretoria to East London.

A person has died and five others have been critically injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the R346 between King William's Town and  Stutterheim on Thursday.

It's alleged that the Intercape bus driver lost control which led to the bus overturning on the stretch between King Williams Town and Stutterheim.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said that the 65-seater bus had only 23 passengers at the time of the accident, because it had already off-loaded people at Komani and Aliwal North.

"The passengers left were going to King William's Town and the final stop was going to be East London", he said.

However, according to Intercape, the coach had 44 passengers on board the coach, plus two drivers. 

"Five people were critically injured and and unfortunately one person died", added Binqose.

Injuries

Ten others sustained minor injuries.

"Injured passengers have been transported to nearby hospitals," the bus company said.

"Emergency service staff at the scene confirmed that there was one passenger fatality."

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Intercape said it was "shocked and saddened by the accident and offer our deepest and most sincere condolences to the families of the injured and deceased passengers."

