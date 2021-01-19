1 killed, 2 injured after allegedly jumping grant queue outside KZN post office

A man was killed and two others injured after they allegedly jumped the R350 grant queue outside a Post Office.

The suspect was taken to hospital after he sustained injuries and is currently under police guard.

Isipingo police are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder.

A man has been killed and two others injured after a 45-year-old man opened fire on them, alleging that they had jumped the R350 grant queue outside a Post Office in Isipingo on Tuesday.

According to the South African Post Office, preliminary reports suggest that the shooting that occurred on Tuesday was a result of unscrupulous individuals purporting to manage the queue for the R350 SRD (Social Relief Distress) payments and allegedly demanding bribes for placing people at the head of the queue.

"During the argument, the suspect took out his firearm and fired shots, wounding two people," police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

She said the suspect then fled the scene toward the corner of Inwabi and Gokul roads where he was approached by another man who tried to stop him.

He produced his firearm and shot the victim, believed to be in his thirties, in the chest. He was declared dead on the scene.

Community members gathered and assaulted the suspect. With assistance of the security company, the suspect was apprehended and taken to the police.

The suspect's firearm was confiscated by police and was taken to hospital after he was injured. He's currently under police guard. Isipingo police are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder.

"The Post Office would like to extend its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and hopes for the swift recovery of the two people who were wounded in the incident," said KwaZulu-Natal regional Post Office general manager, Martin Coetsee.

Coetsee said that the incident was highly regrettable and the loss of life was totally without justification. "Some options are available to SRD beneficiaries to access their payments without having to go to a post office," added Coetsee

South African Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger said the Post Office had security detail, whose task was to allow the necessary number of people into the branch at any given point to ensure a smooth service.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, appealed to community members not to approach armed suspects, but instead, should contact the police.

