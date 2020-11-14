10 alleged zama zamas arrested in Rustenburg

Ten people have been arrested for illegal mining in two separate operations in Rustenburg.

READ | 14 alleged zama-zamas arrested in R15m illegal mining bust in Limpopo

On Thursday, two suspects - aged 30 and 38 - were arrested in a joint operation by members of Serious Organised Crime Investigation and the Public Order Policing unit, along with the Department of Mineral Resources.

"The suspects were allegedly found mining illegally using excavators. They however had no environmental authorisation issued by the Department of Mineral Resources," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

In a separate incident in Rustenburg earlier in the week, eight people - aged between 33 and 47 - were arrested on Tuesday when they were found mining illegally with excavators and trucks.

All the suspects are expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on 14 December.



Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.