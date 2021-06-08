10m ago

10 bust for cash-in-transit heist in Pretoria, stained cash, 12 firearms and ammunition seized

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
10 suspects arrested, stained cash, 12 firearms and ammunition seized.
10 suspects arrested, stained cash, 12 firearms and ammunition seized.
Supplied
  • The police have arrested 10 alleged cash-in-transit robbers, and confiscated an undisclosed amount of cash, 12 firearms and ammunition.
  • While the suspects were taking the money from the cash van, an escort vehicle driver engaged them, which resulted in a shootout.
  • Five people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured during the robbery.

Pretoria police have arrested 10 alleged cash-in-transit robbers, and confiscated an undisclosed amount of cash, 12 firearms and ammunition on Monday.

A cash van was reportedly forced off the road by an Audi on the Majakaneng Bridge.  

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the suspects then allegedly forced open the vehicle. 

WATCH | Nerveless CIT driver foils Pretoria heist

She added while they were taking the money from the cash van, an escort vehicle driver engaged the suspects, resulting in a shootout. However, no injuries were reported. 

"The suspects subsequently hijacked a vehicle in the vicinity and fled the scene in an unknown number of vehicles with an undisclosed amount of money as well as two firearms taken from the security guards," said Muridili. 

"The hijacked vehicle was later found abandoned just after the Mokolokwe turn-off on the R556, Sun City Road, together with a white BMW."

Injuries

The police implemented the 72-hour activation plan where all necessary resources were mobilised. 

Muridili said a team comprising members from the Public Order Police, Boitekong Visible Policing, Operational Command Centre and Mounted Unit embarked on a manhunt for the suspects. 

"The team, within hours after the cash-in-transit robbery took place, managed to locate and arrest 10 suspects and confiscated a Lexus, an Audi, a Volkswagen Caravelle and Hyundai minibus. They also found stained cash as well as six rifles, six pistols and ammunition," she added.

Five people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured during the robbery.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said three security guards sustained minor injuries.

"A father and his 9-year-old son were also found on the scene in shock. It is understood that the suspects apparently hijacked their vehicle," added Vermaak.

All suspects will be appearing in the Brits Magistrate's Court within 48 hours on charges of aggravated robbery, hijacking, the possession of explosives, possession of suspected stolen money and possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition. 

