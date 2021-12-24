46m ago

10 killed, 19 injured in two crashes involving six vehicles in Free State and Limpopo

Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
Ten people have died in two crashes.
Duncan Alfreds, News24

Ten people were killed and 19 others injured in two separate crashes involving six cars in the Free State and Limpopo.

The crashes happened within eight hours of each other.  

The first accident happened on Thursday at 21:45 on the R578, Mbokota Road, in the Vhembe District of Limpopo.

Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane said a truck's tyre had burst, causing it to crash into an Opel Corsa, a Toyota Camry and a Nissan Hardbody. All of the vehicles were in motion at the time of the crash, said Zwane.

He said:

The crash resulted in five fatalities and 12 injured persons. It is alleged that the truck suffered a tyre failure and crashed into the vehicles. The cause will be subject to the ongoing investigations. All vehicles will be subject to a full mechanical investigation.

In a separate crash about eight hours later in the Free State, five people were killed and seven injured in an accident between a minibus taxi and a Mercedes-Benz on Friday morning just before 06:00.

Zwane said information at their disposal was that the Toyota Quantum was travelling from the Senekal direction to Marquard on the R707.

"The Mercedes-Benz truck was stationary next to the road and the Toyota Quantum crashed into the rear trailer.  Five persons died at the scene and seven others injured on the scene. The cause of the crash will be subject to the ongoing investigation," he said.

