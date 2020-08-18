20m ago

add bookmark

10 killed in horror crash in the Eastern Cape

Malibongwe Dayimani
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Collision scene.
Collision scene.
ER24

Ten people have been killed in a horrific car accident between Mqanduli and Xhora in the Eastern Cape, the provincial transport department said on Tuesday.

"Our officers are on the scene to establish the real cause and the extent of the accident. However, they have sadly confirmed fatalities to be at 10," department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

PICS | One dead, another injured in accident outside Bloemfontein

Details of the incident are sketchy at this stage.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

This is a developing story.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Baby among three people dead in Durban horror crash
Man, 9-year-old boy die after car rolls over in accident near Ermelo
Employee killed in accident at Harmony Mine near Carletonville
Read more on:
port elizabethaccidents
Lottery
1 person wins R348k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
57% - 3794 votes
I'm disappointed
13% - 830 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 1996 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

6h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.38
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
22.90
(+0.19)
ZAR/EUR
20.69
(+0.48)
ZAR/AUD
12.57
(+0.44)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.29)
Gold
2006.40
(+1.26)
Silver
28.27
(+3.59)
Platinum
966.22
(+2.16)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+1.30)
Palladium
2205.33
(+3.06)
All Share
57546.22
(+0.19)
Top 40
53248.14
(+0.20)
Financial 15
10162.03
(+1.95)
Industrial 25
75213.50
(-0.10)
Resource 10
60162.50
(-0.11)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo