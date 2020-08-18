10 killed in horror crash in the Eastern Cape

Ten people have been killed in a horrific car accident between Mqanduli and Xhora in the Eastern Cape, the provincial transport department said on Tuesday.

"Our officers are on the scene to establish the real cause and the extent of the accident. However, they have sadly confirmed fatalities to be at 10," department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

Details of the incident are sketchy at this stage.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

This is a developing story.

