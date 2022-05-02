10-month-old's sudden death at daycare confounds heartbroken family

A 10-month baby died at a daycare centre in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State.

The child's guardian said she dropped the child at the daycare facility and and hour later, was told that the child was ill.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

A Free State family is heartbroken and has more questions than answers after a 10-month old baby died at a daycare centre.

Police are investigating the death.

The baby started attending daycare when she was five months old so that her teen mother could continue with her schooling. Neither the child not her mother have been named because they are minors.

The guardian for both the baby and her mother said she dropped the baby at a daycare facility in Phuthaditjhaba last Monday. After about an hour, she was contacted and told that the child was not well.

She told News24:

The child woke up well and was happy. She bathed and had breakfast before I took her to daycare. I was surprised when I received a call an hour after dropping her off.

She said the school told her that the child had been rushed to a local clinic.

"They said she didn't wake up after her nap, and they don't know what happened. She was a healthy baby; she had never been sick or been to the doctor since she was born.

She added that the school told her there was foam in her mouth when they woke her up.

The guardian said she asked for the foam to be tested but was told that it has already been cleaned up.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said an inquest docket had been opened.

"We want to understand the circumstances of the death. The school said the child took a nap and unfortunately didn't wake up with the other children.

"An inquest will help us understand what happened to the child. We need to know what happened to the child before coming to school or what they [ate]. There are a lot of questions."

The owner of the daycare refused to comment and told News24: "I spoke to the police, doctors and the family. I can't be speaking to the media about this."

