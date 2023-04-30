10 South Africans safely back home from war-torn Sudan, others set to return later on Sunday

Ten South Africans stuck in conflict-torn Sudan have arrived back in SA.

Dirco said more are expected to arrive on Sunday.

The SANDF is with those traveling back home today.

Ten South Africans previously stuck in conflict-torn Sudan arrived safe and sound at the OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela said they expect more citizens to land on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Monyela said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is with the citizens to make sure they arrive safe on home ground.

"A Zimbabwean and British national are with the group," Monyela added.

News24 previously reported that humanitarian group Gift of the Givers Foundation chairperson and founder Imtiaz Sooliman said that eight South Africans together with an American man and his daughter, also a South African, were on their way to a ferry from the Egyptian border on Saturday night.

Update re: #Sudan evacuation. Our nationals are on their way home. @SANDF_ZA special forces are making sure (picture taken a few minutes ago). A Zimbabwean & British national are with the group. They're expected to arrive tomorrow morning. 10 SA nationals arrived earlier this… pic.twitter.com/GFeCt0mgem — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) April 29, 2023

Dirco said evacuations like these are never easy and face multiple difficulties and frustrations.

"The South African nationals who were at Port Sudan managed to cross into Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and were received by our consul general and his team who facilitated on-ground support," the department said.

Monyela added: "The government paid for two buses while Gift of the Givers Foundation [which was not on the ground but coordinated with our officials] paid for an extra bus."

The government has booked all [the group] into hotels in Egypt.

"On 15 April, clashes broke out between rival military factions in Sudan as a result of a power struggle within the country's military leadership.

Military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, were fighting over the planned integration of Dagalo's Rapid Support Forces into the regular army.



