10 teachers from a North West school test positive for Covid-19

Ntwaagae Seleka
Fumigation takes place in a classroom.
  • A school in the North West was closed after 10 teachers tested positive for Covid-19.
  • The school was shut with immediate effect until 22 July.
  • Unions Sadtu and Naptosa have both called for the suspension of education in the country.
 

Ten teachers from a North West secondary school have tested positive for Covid-19.

One of the teachers received results on Tuesday, forcing Ikatisong Secondary School in Letlhabile, Brits, to be closed with immediate effect.

North West Department of Education spokesperson Elias Malindi confirmed that 10 teachers of the school tested positive and that the school was closed until 22 July.

READ | Back to school: Here is the return date for every grade

Malindi said they have not registered any case of pupils at the school contracting the virus.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) have both called for the suspension of education in the country as the country faces the peak of the coronavirus.

The two unions said they were concerned about the escalating number of infections in schools and called for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to heed their call.

Meeting

A meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning between Motshekga and the unions was cancelled.

Motshekga is yet to make her announcement on the matter.

READ | Schools should close until Covid-19 peak passes, Sadtu resolves

However, in a statement on Tuesday evening, the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) said groups and individuals, who were not empowered by law, do not have the authority to close schools.

"The CEM has resolved to take legal action against all individuals and groups that continue to disrupt schooling," the statement read.

"We would like to emphasise the fact that the reopening and closure of schools is a legislative responsibility accorded to national and provincial authorities only."The CEM has further noted the resolution by the South African Democratic Teachers Union, in which they call for the closure of schools. The decision on whether schools will be closed or not will be taken by Cabinet."

