10-year-old boy hit in head by stray bullet in Cape Flats gang shooting

A 10-year-old boy got stuck in the crossfire between rival gangs on Monday.
A 10-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Monday morning after he was injured during a shootout between rival gangs on the Cape Flats. 

African News Agency (ANA) reports that Nahemiah Claassen, a Grade 6 pupil at Parkwood Primary School was rushed to Red Cross Children's Hospital after a stray bullet hit him in the head.

READ | Girl, 3, killed by bullet to head in suspected gang shooting at 'wrong' Cape Town house

Community worker and activist Rashaad Allen reportedly said the incident occurred when a member of the Mongrels gang wanted to shoot a member of the Six Bob gang.

"As the shooting was happening, everyone was running for cover. The Six Bob was standing about a metre-and-a-half behind a [street light] pole.

"Nahemiah was also running home but was shot in his head a metre from his home," Allen reportedly said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the incident to News24, saying Claassen got caught in the crossfire.

"He was admitted to hospital for treatment. Our investigation has led to the arrest of a 22-year-old suspect who is due to make a court appearance in Wynberg on a charge of attempted murder, once he has been charged," Traut said. 

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

