10 years jail time for woman arrested with explosives worth R1.2 million

A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for smuggling explosives valued at R1.2 million.

She was travelling from Zimbabwe and was searched at the Beitbridge port of entry.

The explosives are commonly used for illegal mining.

A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for smuggling explosives used in illegal mining.



Linda Katiyo, from Zimbabwe, was handed the sentence in the Musina Regional Court on Thursday, Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said.

On 28 April 2019, Katiyo, 38, was en route from Zimbabwe to Gauteng when she arrived at the Beitbridge checkpoint with a "suspicious looking bag", Maluleke said.

READ | Boksburg couple arrested after blood, explosives and crime tools found in home

"The border police became suspicious and thoroughly searched the bag and found miscellaneous explosives used for illegal mining," Maluleke said.

The explosives had an estimated value of R1.2 million.

"The Hawks is determined to deal with cross-border crimes, particularly at the ports of entry," Maluleke added.