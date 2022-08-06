4h ago

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

Zandile Khumalo
Medipost Holdings and Bikes4ERP have teamed up to donate 100 hard-wearing mountain bikes to help children get to school.
supplied

  • Pupils at Olefile Secondary School in North West have been gifted 100 hard-wearing mountain bikes.
  • Medipost Holdings and Bikes4ERP partnered to carry out a series of corporate social investment initiatives in Pitsedisulejang, a rural town in the North West.
  • The aim of the bike donation is to make education more accessible in rural areas.

Pupils at Olefile Secondary School in the North West have welcomed a donation of 100 hard-wearing mountain bikes that will help those who live far away to get to classes easily.

The bikes are worth R300 000 and were donated to pupils in Grades 8 to 11, who live far from the school. The pupils also received helmets and bicycle safety information.

Out of 690 000 North West pupils who walk to school, half of them are from rural areas, according Statistics South Africa's National Household Travel Survey North West profile, which was published in March 2022. The report also revealed that the unaffordability of public transport and the lack of available transport were among the reasons why many pupils walk.

Executive director of the Peace Foundation, which operates Bikes4ERP, Nora Tager, said the aim of the initiative was to make education more accessible in rural areas.

Bikes4ERP and Medipost Holdings partnered to carry out a series of corporate social investment initiatives in Pitsedisulejang, a rural town in the North West.

Tager added:

Schools that have previously received bicycles have noted a marked increase in attendance, and improvement in learners' marks up to 15%, increasing the pass rate to 90% in some instances.

Making a difference

Chief executive officer of Kawari Wholesaler and Distributor and the Medipost Holdings Group, Noel Guliwe, said the accessibility of education and health was crucial to a more equal and prosperous South Africa.

"Every step on the path to education is hard won, and children who have to walk long distances to school face an enormous barrier to bettering their prospects for the future," Guliwe said.

The community chose the beneficiaries, who are pupils of Olefile Secondary School, Pitsedisulejang, North West in Grade 8 to 11 and aged 13 to 18.
Schools that have previously received bicycles have noted a marked increase in attendance, and improvement in learners’ marks and school pass rates.

"We hope that the gift of these bicycles will help to keep children motivated as another step towards pursuing their dreams and the opportunities education brings."

Guliwe hopes the bicycles will be a gift that keeps on giving.

"When the bicycle recipients complete matric, they will hand their bikes over to the school to assist other learners in need," Guliwe said.


medipost holdings, olefile secondary school, bikes4erp, pitsedisulejang, north west, education
