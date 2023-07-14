18m ago

Share

107 cases of truck torching have been under investigation since 2018 – KZN premier

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube with her fellow executive council members.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube with her fellow executive council members.
KZN government
  • KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said there had been 107 criminal cases related to the torching of trucks since 2018.
  • She called for special courts to deal with some of the cases.
  • Nine of the 12 people of interest from this past week's incidents are from KZN, she said.

There have been 107 criminal cases related to the torching of trucks which police have been investigating since 2018, said KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Thursday.

She said the provincial executive received a comprehensive report on the work being done on the ground, including investigations, the deployment of law enforcement, and intelligence gathering.

Nine trucks had, so far, been torched in KZN and 10 trucks in other areas in a space of just four days.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said 12 people of interest were part of four coordinated groups in KZN and Mpumalanga. Three had since been arrested in Mpumalanga.

The premier called for special courts to be created to deal with some instances of criminality involving trucks.

"We must establish special courts to deal with some of these. The non-prosecution of these cases and time delays is not good. We want to see justice."

READ | Truck 'sabotage' attacks are the work of 12 people, Cele suggests. But why? That, nobody knows

She said the joint security cluster would engage the justice department to set up special courts to deal with the torching of trucks.

She described the crimes as "tantamount to economic sabotage".

Dube-Ncube was encouraged by Cele identifying the group of 12, saying she hoped for imminent arrests.

"We firmly believe that the sooner the police make arrests, the sooner the message will be clear to all those who want to cause anarchy, that such has no space in our province."

She said the provincial executive would ensure a special team was assembled from the police's organised crime unit to investigate the cases.

Dube-Ncube added that the security cluster would ensure people of interest were taken in for questioning.

"Investigations are ongoing to identify further instigators of violence."

She said community structures in key routes around the province had been activated "to assist intelligence structures with key information and for early detection".

"Moving forward, the government will engage with all role-players through the Inter-Ministerial Task Team to deal with the challenges facing the trucking industry. While doing this, acts of criminality must be dealt with and perpetrators must be arrested."

She said if there were genuine concerns in the trucking sector, they should be raised in the correct platforms.

"Violence cannot be the solution."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kzn premiers officenomusa dube-ncubedurbankwazulu-natalcrime and courtspoliticsarson
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
83% - 2128 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
17% - 426 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.93
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.54
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.14
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.35
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
969.12
+1.2%
Palladium
1,281.09
-1.5%
Gold
1,960.47
0.0%
Silver
24.83
-0.2%
Brent-ruolie
81.36
+1.5%
Top 40
71,996
0.0%
All Share
77,317
0.0%
Resource 10
64,403
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,438
0.0%
Financial 15
16,504
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo