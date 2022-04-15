11 dead, scores injured in Good Friday bus, minibus crash on N1

The crash, between a bus and minibus, left an unknown number of people injured.

The incident happened near Leeu Gamka in the Western Cape.

The province is expecting busy roads over the long weekend.

Eleven people have died after a bus and minibus collided on the N1 near Leeu Gamka in the Western Cape on Good Friday.

The incident took place at around 06:00, said the Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) Simon Zwane.

In addition to the fatalities, an unknown number of people were also injured, he said.

"It is alleged that the minibus was travelling from [the] Western Cape to [the] Eastern Cape and suffered a tyre failure, where the minibus pulled to the side. The bus, travelling from Beaufort West towards Cape Town, drove into the minibus. Recovery and rescue operations are still underway to look for possible further deceased persons underneath the bus," said Zwane.

The RTMC had sent a team to the Western Cape to assist with investigations, Zwane added.

On Thursday, Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said the province was expecting busy roads over the Easter weekend.

"We encourage all those who will be traveling this weekend to practise good driver behaviour, comply with the rules of the road, stay within the legal speed limits and observe adequate rest periods during travel in order to avoid fatigue," he said.

The provincial traffic department had a number of interventions planned to promote road safety.

Premier Alan Winde added: "It is important that we take every measure to promote safety on our roads over this period. Doing so will ensure that we reduce pressure on our healthcare system and save lives.

"It will make this long weekend all the more enjoyable, encouraging visitors to return to our beautiful province once again."

