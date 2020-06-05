4h ago

add bookmark

11 Gauteng teachers and a pupil test positive for Covid-19

Ntwaagae Seleka
A worker sanitises a classroom at a Johannesburg school.
A worker sanitises a classroom at a Johannesburg school. (GCIS)
  • 11 Gauteng teachers and a pupil have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of schools reopening on Monday.
  • Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi told the Provincial Command Council the schools have been disinfected.
  • 53 schools in the province will not open on Monday.

Eleven teachers and a pupil have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi told a weekly Provincial Command Council meeting on Friday. 

He said the schools where the teachers and the pupil attended had since been disinfected and cleaned and would open on Monday when schooling's expected to resume around the country.

READ | Unions renew concerns ahead of round 2 of schools reopening

Lesufi said they have also traced the contacts of all those who tested positive.

He said there were only 67 schools experiencing challenges in Gauteng - 53 of these will not open on Monday.

Lesufi said his department would publish all the names of the schools that won't open on Monday.

About 27 of those schools are in Sedibeng where there are serious water shortages and poor sanitation.

"Even if we can put water tanks in those schools, we can't risk the lives of pupils," said Lesufi.

He said of the 577 schools in Gauteng, about 572 of them were cleaned by Bidvest.

The department intends deploying 1 800 trained members of youth brigades on Monday to all schools to assist in screening of people entering and leaving school premises.

"Pupils will be screened when they arrive, during lunch breaks and when they go home in the afternoon. We have finalised a resolution that everyone who transports children must be registered in order to receive relevant support and PPEs from government.

"Youth brigades will screen everyone inside learner transport vehicles and inspect if they have masks. We urge parents of pupils who are not part of our feeding programme to prepare their lunch at home," said Lesufi.

READ | Sadtu, Cosatu vow to lay criminal charges should staff, pupils get infected at schools

Other challenges the department has faced as it prepares to reopen schools is vandalism during lockdown. 

"On Thursday, 15 more schools were hit and in one school in Nellmapius all learner gadgets were stolen. In some schools levels of vandalism and theft are severe. We have 138 schools without perimeter fencing and have budgeted funds to fix the fencing.

"We have 351 schools that were vandalised either through theft or arson. Three of them were badly damaged and we are making arrangements in the interim," said Lesufi.

Related Links
Schools opening under Level 3: Clock ticking for govt to respond to Maimane's ConCourt challenge
Minister wants to save academic year above saving lives - Maimane tells Concourt
Delay the reopening of schools and focus on building marginalised communities, says education expert
Read more on:
panyaza lesufijohannesburglockdowneducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How has lockdown affected your relationship with your partner?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There is increased closeness and devotion
27% - 86 votes
It has suffered irreversible damage
18% - 57 votes
Nothing has changed
55% - 178 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

6h ago

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

10h ago

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

15h ago

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20154.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo