11 initiates have died since start of initiation season in the Eastern Cape

Malibongwe Dayimani
A Xhosa initiate walks through the bush during a traditional initiation process, in a rural hut in the Coffee Bay area in Umtata.
Mujahid Safodien / AFP
  • Eleven initiates have died in the Eastern Cape since the beginning of the December summer initiation season.
  • They died due to a variety of complications that are not associated with Covid-19, said Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.
  • Twenty-two initiates have been admitted to different hospitals in the province due to botched circumcisions and dehydration. 

Eleven initiates have died in the Eastern Cape since the beginning of the December summer initiation season, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Tuesday.

They died due to a variety of complications that are not associated with Covid-19, he added.

Mabuyane was speaking in Bhisho on Tuesday during this year's first provincial press briefing on Covid-19.

ALSO READ | Three shot dead at initiation school in the Eastern Cape

He said healthcare teams had tested 4 878 initiates for Covid-19, with 239 testing positive across the province.  

"The restrictions under alert Level 3 meant the closure of the traditional circumcision season in our province. We agreed with our traditional leaders that the December season is closed and what remains is to bring home safe all the boys that have undergone the rite of passage to manhood.

"Our monitoring teams are working with traditional leaders to monitor all the boys that have undergone the rite. When they come home, there will be no festivities because that could lead to new infections,"

Mabuyane added all those who tested positive were placed under isolation measures.

Complications

"Sadly, we lost 11 initiates to a variety of complications that are not associated with Covid-19. We pass our deepest condolences to all these families."

He said 22 initiates were admitted to different hospitals in the province due to botched circumcisions and dehydration.  

Mabuyane added the deaths should have been prevented.

"This clearly means there is a lot that is wrong that requires the government's attention in conjunction with traditional leaders and parents of initiates. We condemn any wrong behaviour taking place in the initiation schools. We say all men must show remorse and regret over deaths of 11 initiates."

Meanwhile, three initiates were found dead with bullet wounds to their upper bodies inside a hut at a Tsomo initiation school on Saturday.

The police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Three murder cases have been opened.

Read more on:
oscar mabuyaneport elizabetheastern cape
