11 men arrested for string of armed robberies in KwaZulu-Natal

Eleven men were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal following a string of armed robberies in the northern parts of the province, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police in Mtubatuba had noticed an increase in business robberies and a similar modus operandi.

Gwala said:

The suspects were targeting businesses and they would rob the staff at gunpoint before fleeing the scene without harming anyone.

She said police, including the Empangeni Tactical Response Team, managed to arrest the men in a police operation on Saturday and Sunday.



"Their operation yielded positive results as 11 suspects were arrested at different homesteads in Mtubatuba. Two of the arrested suspects were found to be in the illegal possession of firearms and 11 rounds of ammunition."

Gwala said the men were positively linked to a string of business robberies committed in Mtubatuba since November 2021.

"More arrests are expected as the investigation unfolds. The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing. The suspects…are expected to appear before the Mtubatuba Magistrate's Court," Gwala added.





