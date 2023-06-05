13m ago

Share

11 people killed, 14 injured as taxi and long-distance bus collide in Eastern Cape

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eleven people have died in a crash between a minibus taxi and a long-haul bus in the Eastern Cape.
Eleven people have died in a crash between a minibus taxi and a long-haul bus in the Eastern Cape.
PHOTO: Supplied/Eastern Cape Transport Department
  • Eleven people have died in a collision between a bus and a minibus taxi in Flagstaff, Eastern Cape.
  • Fourteen others were injured.
  • Circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash are still unknown at this stage.

A collision between a minibus taxi and a long-distance bus in the Eastern Cape has left 11 people dead and 14 others injured.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the crash took place on Sunday, at around 13:15, on the R61 road in Flagstaff.

According to Unathi Binqose, spokesperson for the Department of Transport in the Eastern Cape, a single-decker bus with 18 occupants travelling from Lusikisiki, and a Toyota minibus with 16 occupants, travelling from Flagstaff, collided head-on.

READ | Six people dead, 32 injured in horror bus crash between Mossel Bay, Voorbaai

Binqose said that nine adults and two children had died on the scene. He added that among those injured, six were in a critical condition.

The injured people were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Flagstaff.

"The circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash are still unknown at this stage," Binqose said.

An investigation was under way and a case of culpable homicide had been opened with Flagstaff police, he added.

Destroyed remains of taxi damaged in crash
Eleven people have died in a crash between a minibus taxi and a long-haul bus in the Eastern Cape.
Supplied Eastern Cape Transport Department

Prasa said the bus involved in the accident belonged to its subsidiary, Autopax.

Autopax CEO Niel Roesch said: "We are deeply saddened by the number of fatalities in this accident. Autopax takes safety seriously and will participate fully in investigations to establish the cause of the accident. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones.

"We wish to commend the rapid response teams and traffic law enforcement officers for their swift rescue operations and for attending to the injured passengers."

Completely mangled front section of bus
Eleven people have died in a crash between a minibus taxi and a long-haul bus in the Eastern Cape.
Supplied Eastern Cape Transport Department

Three weeks ago, six people were killed and 32 injured in a crash involving two buses on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Voorbaai in the Western Cape.

The buses were from Intercape and Williams Coach Tours.

Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira said at the time that their bus had been en route from Cape Town to East London.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rtmceastern capeeast londoncrashesaccidents
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
20% - 146 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
21% - 153 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 431 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.39
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.02
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
20.73
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.77
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.9%
Platinum
1,006.65
+0.2%
Palladium
1,425.61
-0.7%
Gold
1,943.60
-0.2%
Silver
23.46
-0.7%
Brent Crude
76.13
+2.4%
Top 40
71,484
-0.7%
All Share
76,648
-0.6%
Resource 10
69,404
-1.3%
Industrial 25
104,185
-0.8%
Financial 15
14,889
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo