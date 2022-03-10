1h ago

add bookmark

11 South African students safely home from Ukraine, 14 more to return next week

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Almost half of the 25 South African students who fled war-torn Ukraine have arrived home safely.
  • 11 of the stranded students had arrived home from Poland and Hungary.
  • The remaining students are expected to touch down on home turf next week.

"This is an overwhelming and joyous moment for South Africa."

These were the words of Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen Pharmacare Group senior executive, strategic trade - the company had facilitated the safe return of some of the 25 South African students left stranded in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries after the Russian invasion.

"Our students who fled Ukraine, they crossed borders and went into uncertainty. They did not know if they would get a warm home, a roof over their head, and their next meal. 

"Today, some of them are finally home," said Nicolaou.

"We worked closely with our government to get our students back to their loved ones on home soil. We don't know how long the conflict in Ukraine is going to endure."

READ | 'This is war': South Africans in Ukraine urged to flee to Poland as fighting intensifies

The South African students who fled Ukraine may have to look closer to home to complete their courses, added Nicolaou.

He said: 

We will work with our government to see if we can arrange scholarships and bursaries to students who desire not to go back to Europe. We would love to accommodate them back here at home.

"This is a very proud moment for our country because we have pulled together to bring our students back home safely."

Nicolaou said by the middle of next week, they would have safely brought back all 25 students. 

ALSO READ | 'It's almost apocalyptic' - SA ambassador in Kyiv describes 'human tragedy' in Ukraine

Acting director-general of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Clayson Monyela, said: "Our ambassadors worked tirelessly under very trying conditions. They worked in a situation where there is an armed conflict currently raging. We assisted them to flee to neighbouring countries.

Vutlhari Mtonga
Vutlhari Mtonga speaks to journalists after returning to SA from Ukraine.

"From there, we coordinated the project of getting their flight tickets to come back home. It wasn't easy. We are grateful that some have arrived home safely. To others who are still back there, their tickets have been bought.

"They are safe. Our people are with them. They will be arriving back home in the coming days," said Monyela.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dircoaspenstavros nicolaourussiaukrainewar
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 6223 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 12346 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.05
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.73
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.56
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,998.08
+0.3%
Silver
25.94
+0.6%
Palladium
2,934.00
-0.3%
Platinum
1,080.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
111.14
-15.2%
Top 40
67,572
+1.6%
All Share
73,889
+1.7%
Resource 10
83,988
+2.3%
Industrial 25
80,672
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,637
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo