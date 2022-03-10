11 South African students safely home from Ukraine, 14 more to return next week

Almost half of the 25 South African students who fled war-torn Ukraine have arrived home safely.

11 of the stranded students had arrived home from Poland and Hungary.

The remaining students are expected to touch down on home turf next week.

"This is an overwhelming and joyous moment for South Africa."

These were the words of Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen Pharmacare Group senior executive, strategic trade - the company had facilitated the safe return of some of the 25 South African students left stranded in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries after the Russian invasion.

"Our students who fled Ukraine, they crossed borders and went into uncertainty. They did not know if they would get a warm home, a roof over their head, and their next meal.

"Today, some of them are finally home," said Nicolaou.

"We worked closely with our government to get our students back to their loved ones on home soil. We don't know how long the conflict in Ukraine is going to endure."

The South African students who fled Ukraine may have to look closer to home to complete their courses, added Nicolaou.

He said:

We will work with our government to see if we can arrange scholarships and bursaries to students who desire not to go back to Europe. We would love to accommodate them back here at home.

"This is a very proud moment for our country because we have pulled together to bring our students back home safely."



Nicolaou said by the middle of next week, they would have safely brought back all 25 students.

Acting director-general of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Clayson Monyela, said: "Our ambassadors worked tirelessly under very trying conditions. They worked in a situation where there is an armed conflict currently raging. We assisted them to flee to neighbouring countries.

"From there, we coordinated the project of getting their flight tickets to come back home. It wasn't easy. We are grateful that some have arrived home safely. To others who are still back there, their tickets have been bought.

"They are safe. Our people are with them. They will be arriving back home in the coming days," said Monyela.





